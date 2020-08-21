Mendenhall: Virginia will likely open football season at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech opens the week prior with a game against North Carolina State. While the Cavaliers would be more rested than the Hokies entering the matchup, opening the year against a quality rival brings a major challenge to Mendenhall’s squad.

If UVa doesn’t add a game on Sept. 11 or Sept. 12, it means the Commonwealth Cup is on the line the first time Virginia takes the field. There wouldn’t be a nonconference matchup to work through any rust or Week 1 jitters.

The first start of quarterback Brennan Armstrong or Keytaon Thompson’s UVa career could come against the team’s most disliked opponent in a road game.

Talk about pressure.

Regardless of how it unfolds, Mendenhall is focused on preparing his team for whatever the fall schedule offers.

“Long time away from our first game still,” Mendenhall said. “Really today is the equivalent of maybe the start of fall camp if that’s the first day, which is four more weeks. So, lots of time to manage. But with the unique structure we put in place I think we can use the time, certainly, and give our team the best chance to be prepared but also safe, so that’ll be my focus, if indeed we don’t find a replacement.”