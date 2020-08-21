Mendenhall: Virginia will likely open football season at Virginia Tech

Virginia’s last regular-season football game came against Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers beat the Hokies 39-30 on Nov. 29, breaking a 15-year losing streak to their bitter rival.
After losing to Clemson and Florida in postseason games, the Cavaliers might go for their first win since beating the Hokies against, oddly enough, the Hokies.
“The latest I’ve heard is it’s likely we will not replace VMI,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Friday. “That’s the latest I’ve heard and so that then would lead to an opening game versus Virginia Tech. Again, it’s not definitive yet. Latest I’ve heard though is that’s the direction we’re headed.”
Georgia was originally scheduled to open Virginia’s season. COVID-19 caused a change of plans.
VMI became the first game on UVa’s revised schedule, giving the Cavaliers a nonconference opener on Sept. 11 to go with its 10-game ACC slate. Alas, COVID-19 had other plans once again.
The Southern Conference postponed fall conference competition on Aug. 13. While programs were allowed to schedule nonconference games, VMI opted against playing the Cavaliers with its SoCon schedule gone.
UVa announced it would seek a replacement for the season opener shortly after VMI’s decision, but Mendenhall’s latest discussion with university administrators shares that the Wahoos might open against the Hokies on Sept. 19.
Virginia Tech opens the week prior with a game against North Carolina State. While the Cavaliers would be more rested than the Hokies entering the matchup, opening the year against a quality rival brings a major challenge to Mendenhall’s squad.
If UVa doesn’t add a game on Sept. 11 or Sept. 12, it means the Commonwealth Cup is on the line the first time Virginia takes the field. There wouldn’t be a nonconference matchup to work through any rust or Week 1 jitters.
The first start of quarterback Brennan Armstrong or Keytaon Thompson’s UVa career could come against the team’s most disliked opponent in a road game.
Talk about pressure.
Regardless of how it unfolds, Mendenhall is focused on preparing his team for whatever the fall schedule offers.
“Long time away from our first game still,” Mendenhall said. “Really today is the equivalent of maybe the start of fall camp if that’s the first day, which is four more weeks. So, lots of time to manage. But with the unique structure we put in place I think we can use the time, certainly, and give our team the best chance to be prepared but also safe, so that’ll be my focus, if indeed we don’t find a replacement.”
UVa played 184 total games between its 2003 and 2019 victories over Virginia Tech. If the Cavaliers can take down the Hokies in 2020, they might go just two games between wins over their rival.
After 15 long seasons without beating Virginia Tech, UVa could have a chance to beat the Hokies twice in the span of four games.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!