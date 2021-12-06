Mendenhall: Virginia playing in Fenway Bowl 'made a lot of sense to me'

Bronco Mendenhall’s introduction to Fenway Park, one of the iconic venues in all of sports, will come in his swan song as Virginia’s football coach.
He said he liked that idea even though he’s never been to Boston before.
His Cavaliers are scheduled to face SMU in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 at the 109-year home of Major League Baseball’s Red Sox.
“I grew up a Pittsburgh Pirates fan,” Mendenhall said, “and Willie Stargell and those guys. But I know the big Green Monster, right? I know about that, and I know about the legacy but I’ve never seen the stadium from the inside.”
So, later this month as the Hoos (6-6) and the Mustangs (8-4) run up and down the historic field that big-league Hall of Famers Ted Williams, Carl Yastrzemski and Pedro Martinez built their careers on, Mendenhall will complete his six-year run in charge of UVa’s program.
Until then he said he’s eager to help the Cavaliers prepare correctly in order to finish their season with a victory. A win would give them their third plus-.500 record in Mendenhall’s time at UVa.
He said he believes the potential distraction for players regarding his decision to step down and the school’s move to hire a new coach — whenever that happens — will likely diminish as UVa nears its trip to Boston.
“For this group,” Mendenhall said. “That is the motive, for this group. I tried to have the other announcement [about stepping down] soon enough to where hopefully it would go this and then go that, and then it could go to our team. I want it for our team. I love my players and I would love to see them have success one last time together. I really would like to see that happen.”
What could be beneficial for Mendenhall and company is his experience coaching bowl games in ballparks.
“It’s a little weird,” he said. “It’s kind of sideways and yeah, it takes a minute to kind of get your bearings.”
He led BYU to the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park and the year before in the Fight Hunger Bowl at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Mendenhall said he’d also talk to Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington about his previous performance at Fenway Park. Darrington, a grad transfer from Harvard, ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns there in the Crimson’s 2018 win over Yale.
“I think it’s an amazing experience to play a football game [at Fenway Park],” Mendenhall said, “and a memorable one for UVa and for our players. And just part of the job besides winning and playing well is continuing the educational part, and Boston is a really cool place to go. So, it just made a lot of sense to me.”
Mendenhall said Virginia athletic director Carla Williams reached out to him to inquire about what his preferred destination was within the ACC’s tier of bowl games that the Cavaliers were in contention for.
Mendenhall wanted the Fenway Bowl.
“It just seemed like a really good opportunity to continue to grow and advance UVa’s football program,” he said. “And so, it made a lot of sense to me, and I was hopeful that this would be the game we were selected for.”