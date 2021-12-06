Mendenhall: Virginia playing in Fenway Bowl 'made a lot of sense to me'

“For this group,” Mendenhall said. “That is the motive, for this group. I tried to have the other announcement [about stepping down] soon enough to where hopefully it would go this and then go that, and then it could go to our team. I want it for our team. I love my players and I would love to see them have success one last time together. I really would like to see that happen.”

What could be beneficial for Mendenhall and company is his experience coaching bowl games in ballparks.

“It’s a little weird,” he said. “It’s kind of sideways and yeah, it takes a minute to kind of get your bearings.”

He led BYU to the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl at Marlins Park and the year before in the Fight Hunger Bowl at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Mendenhall said he’d also talk to Cavaliers running back Devin Darrington about his previous performance at Fenway Park. Darrington, a grad transfer from Harvard, ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns there in the Crimson’s 2018 win over Yale.