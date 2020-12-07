Mendenhall, Virginia football team uncertain about their postseason plans

UVa’s head coach determined playing an ACC game on Dec. 19 was unnecessary for the program. The Cavaliers potentially could have rescheduled the team’s postponed game against Florida State for that date.

Instead, the Wahoos end their regular season with Virginia Tech and Florida State added Wake Forest on Dec. 19. The Cavaliers won’t add any opponent to the schedule on Dec. 19.

“We were actually asked by the ACC to play on the 19th and said no,” Mendenhall said. “I don’t think it added value to our program or the team we would have been playing in whatever schedule changes we were asked to do. I’m mindful of our program, our players and doing the very best I can for them and having Boston College at home and then Virginia Tech on the road as the last two regular-season games, that’s the appropriate finish for our team.”

When opting not to play on Dec. 19, Mendenhall’s focus was on the mental health of his players. They’ve done well to be ready to play every game this fall, keeping COVID-19 case counts low despite three opponents struggling with the virus and needing to postpone games with Virginia.