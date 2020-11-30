Mendenhall: 'I have no interest in going back to Florida State'

Despite the disappointing postponement, which now looks like a cancellation, the Cavaliers took the news well. Mendenhall says the players, who are used to games being postponed due to issues with opposing teams, embraced the schedule change.

Linebacker Zane Zandier and a few players took advantage of the Florida weather while they waited at their hotel for UVa to make travel arrangements to return home.

“We actually had some time to sit by the pool, and you know, hang out a little bit,” Zandier said.

Zandier added that he and a few teammates got a “nice bicep pump in” at the hotel weight room.

Offensive lineman Chris Glaser joined Zandier and others by the pool. A few players opted to jump into the pool, doing cannon balls. Glaser decided against those with the pool only being about five feet deep.

With the Cavaliers not likely to reschedule the game against Florida State, they turn their attention to the final two games on their schedule. The Wahoos face Boston College on Saturday before traveling to Blacksburg the final week of the season to face Virginia Tech.

Even with the disappointment of losing a game, Virginia wants to finish its season strong. Right now, the end of the season shows two games likely to be played.