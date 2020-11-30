Mendenhall: 'I have no interest in going back to Florida State'

The Virginia football team waited until it received its Friday COVID-19 test results before flying to Tallahassee to face Florida State. The Cavaliers were cleared to play.
Saturday morning, UVa learned a positive test result within Florida State’s program would lead to a postponement of the scheduled game. While both teams have an open date on Dec. 19, don’t expect the Cavaliers to travel back to Tallahassee this year.
“I have no interest in going back to Florida State,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday. “That opportunity was there. It’s no longer there. I’m anxious to play Boston College and then Virginia Tech and then hopefully we play well enough to be considered for postseason and we go from there.”
Understandably, Mendenhall was frustrated with the outcome. He shared particular displeasure with the ACC’s protocols, which allow teams to travel to Saturday road games without both teams first being cleared to play by Friday test results.
Director of athletics Carla Williams also shared her concerns with the ACC, according to Mendenhall. He says Williams and the ACC are in discussions to help create a remedy to the problem.
“What’s typical right now in the ACC is a lot of teams don’t find out their results until Saturday morning, which is, in my opinion, unacceptable,” Mendenhall said.
Despite the disappointing postponement, which now looks like a cancellation, the Cavaliers took the news well. Mendenhall says the players, who are used to games being postponed due to issues with opposing teams, embraced the schedule change.
Linebacker Zane Zandier and a few players took advantage of the Florida weather while they waited at their hotel for UVa to make travel arrangements to return home.
“We actually had some time to sit by the pool, and you know, hang out a little bit,” Zandier said.
Zandier added that he and a few teammates got a “nice bicep pump in” at the hotel weight room.
Offensive lineman Chris Glaser joined Zandier and others by the pool. A few players opted to jump into the pool, doing cannon balls. Glaser decided against those with the pool only being about five feet deep.
With the Cavaliers not likely to reschedule the game against Florida State, they turn their attention to the final two games on their schedule. The Wahoos face Boston College on Saturday before traveling to Blacksburg the final week of the season to face Virginia Tech.
Even with the disappointment of losing a game, Virginia wants to finish its season strong. Right now, the end of the season shows two games likely to be played.
If the Cavaliers post good results down the stretch, they may qualify for a bowl game. If invited, the Cavaliers will certainly consider the invitation, although it’s no guarantee they would accept a spot in a postseason game.
“I think that has a lot to do with our players’ mindset and if they really want to play another game,” Mendenhall said. “I would be glad to help them if that’s what they’d like to do.”
For Virginia to play in a bowl game, it needs to finish the season strong to earn an invite. From there, the game needs to remain scheduled, as COVID-19 outbreaks nationwide have led some bowl games to opt out of having a game this season. If all of that goes according to plan, Virginia still needs its players to commit to competing in the contest.
Uncertainty remains on when UVa’s season will end, but the Cavaliers expect to play Saturday at Boston College. A week later, the schedule shows a matchup with the Hokies.
Those two games are the primary focus for Virginia’s players and coaches, as they try to flush the disappointment of what appears to be a canceled game from their minds.
“It is what it is, but definitely there’s some urgency for this game and the game after that to show out, show our best abilities and go 2-0 over the next two weeks,” Glaser said.
