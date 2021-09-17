Mendenhall hopes offseason road trips pay dividends at North Carolina

Maintaining a level of excellence is necessary to beat a North Carolina team that has done well at home in head coach Mack Brown’s second stint with the program, especially since the start of the 2020 season. Interestingly, the Cavaliers are one of just four teams to win in Kenan Memorial Stadium since Brown returned to UNC in 2019. Clemson, Appalachian State and Notre Dame are the other three programs.

Brown’s team has turned a corner at home since falling to UVa 38-31 on Nov. 2, 2019, winning seven of their last eight home games. The only loss came to Notre Dame. UNC defeated Georgia State 59-17 last week to begin its home schedule this year.

North Carolina expects Virginia’s best shot, and the Tar Heels players and coaches were quick to praise UVa’s start this fall.

“Virginia should be rated higher than they are,” Brown said. “They should be rated higher than we are. They’ve dominated two games. I don’t know what people are missing there, but I don’t think they’re being fair to them.”

The Tar Heels aren’t overlooking UVa, especially after a season-opening loss to Virginia Tech. They can ill-afford another conference loss this early in the season. Duke’s 2013 team is the only squad to ever start 0-2 in conference play and still win the ACC Coastal.