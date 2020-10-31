Men’s Four Miler sets new standards at Foxfield

The Charlottesville Track Club, who once again hosted this popular community race, passed the proceeds from the event to prostate cancer research programs at the University of Virginia Department of Urology and were bolstered by over three dozen race day volunteers.

And the event would not have been able to have been held in such a safe and beautiful setting if it wasn’t for the unprecedented hospitality of the folks at the Foxfield Racing Association.

Many teams participated in the festivities, including Lance and Henry Kimbrough, who took the blue ribbon in the father/son division and Bob Johnson, Harry Landers and Bill Petri, appropriately named “Go Time,” who took first in the 60 & over team category. Even UVa President Jim Ryan and his fellow Madison Hall 40- and 50-somethings came out to support the cause with two “masters” teams.

The response to the new men’s course was overwhelmingly positive from the participants.

“It was so rewarding to see so many of the guys having fun at a race again," Four Miler co-director Audrey Lorenzoni said. "They really seemed to appreciate the experience of running at Foxfield. It almost felt normal again.”