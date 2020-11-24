Meet the Virginia men’s basketball team’s impact newcomers

When the Virginia men’s basketball team begins its 2020-21 season, it will do so with one of the best freshmen classes in program history.
Recruiting sites compare this class to UVa’s 2016 recruiting class, which brought in Kyle Guy, De’Andre Hunter, Jay Huff and Ty Jerome. That group helped lead Virginia to a national championship.
While this group may not become that decorated, the freshmen class features three scholarship players with NBA potential. To better understand what the group of UVa newcomers offer, we spoke to the former high school coaches of each player.
Reece Beekman
Kihei Clark might be the UVa teammate most excited to welcome Beekman onto the team. After playing an ACC-leading 37 minutes per game last season, Clark may finally earn the right to take a break this season.
Beekman, a triple-double machine in high school, earned Gatorade Louisiana High School Player of the Year honors last season after averaging 19.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game while leading his team to a state championship.
“He can do it all,” Scotlandville Magnet High School head coach Carlos Sample said. “He can defend. He can shoot it. He can rebound. He can assist. He’s just like a Swiss Army knife, and he’s tough. Tough as nails.”
The talented point guard played for a high school team that won the last four Louisiana state titles. During his sophomore season, Beekman won Player of the Game honors in the state title game. According to Sample, Louisiana high school legend and current LSU guard Javonte Smart told Beekman they were going to win, and the sophomore would win MVP honors.
“Since then, expectations have been high but the bar was lifted even higher after that night and he has met them and surpassed them,” Sample said. “To be at the University of Virginia playing for a great, great man in Coach [Bennett] he’s just a great guy with character, and it’s a great fit for Reece.”
Sample says he expects UVa to get the best out of Beekman, who he calls a silent assassin on the court.
Given Beekman’s pedigree and winning ways, he makes sense as a backup point guard to Clark. UVa’s junior point guard praises the freshman.
“He’s a great player,” Clark said. “He’s young, but he doesn’t make that many mistakes. He takes care of the ball. Defensively, he’s really solid. He doesn’t get beat off the dribble. He has quick hands in the gap. He is a really good defender.”
Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Abdur-Rahim’s high school squad — Blair Academy in New Jersey — trailed in the state championship his junior season. The standout performer recognized his team might need a spark, so he called his own number on a play typically designed for a teammate who happened to be off the floor.
As Abdur-Rahim called the play, he attacked the rim, scored and drew a foul. Blair went on to win the title game by double digits.
“It was a great call, I wish I had thought of it myself,” Blair head coach Joe Mantegna said. “He called his number, he scored, he got an and-one, the crowd went crazy and that play sort of changed the whole momentum of the game.”
It’s the type of play that makes Abdur-Rahim “special,” according to Mantegna. The head coach runs one of the more successful teams in high school hoops, and he’s produced Division I players and a handful of NBA All-Star performers.
He knows what it takes to reach the top of the basketball world, and he believes Abdur-Rahim has those traits.
“I’ve had, what, six NBA guys and 70-something Division I guys and Jabri works as hard as his game as any of those guys did,” Mantegna said.
He also coached former Virginia players Marial Shayok and Mike Tobey. He knows UVa’s program, and he believes Abdur-Rahim will fit in well. Mantegna emphasizes sacrifice and teamwork within his program, and Abdur-Rahim learned to play selflessly within the team’s system.
“He was the most talented guy, but there was an element of sacrifice that he had to learn, and I think it’s what they preach at Virginia,” Mantegna said. “I think it’s what they preach at Virginia and all of my guys that have transitioned to UVa have found that the culture of sacrifice, the culture of defense and the culture of doing your job to win, those are things that we instill in guys.”
Abdur-Rahim missed most of his final season with an injury, and he’s recovered this offseason.
Even when he missed time, however, teammate Jaylen Blakes says Abdur-Rahim remained upbeat and one of the team’s top leaders. Blakes, a four-star recruit who graduates this spring, considers Abdur-Rahim to be a gifted scorer and an elite leader.
“He sat out his senior year because he was hurt, but the kind of person he is, he brought joy to the locker room, he was a great guy to be around,” Blakes said. “He was really helpful in keeping the morale of the team up, being there every single practice.”
Mantegna echoed those sentiments, saying Abdur-Rahim’s emotional intelligence stands out.
“His personality is that he is a personality,” Mantegna said. “He is a fun-loving, uniting personality. He gets along with the white kids and the Black kids, the rich kids and the poor kids, the international kids. He can find a common ground with anyone you put in his path.”
Both Abdur-Rahim’s former coach and teammate say the wing is more than a gifted scorer with rebounding prowess. He’s a leader and a quality person.
“Jabri is a great guy, and UVa will love him,” Blakes said.
Carson McCorkle
Carson McCorkle looked like a young high school basketball player. Zion Williamson looked like a grown man.
Despite the difference in size and strength McCorkle battled Williamson in a nationally televised high school game during Williamson’s senior season in 2018. Williamson went to Duke soon after, becoming a household name and developing into the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
McCorkle’s team eventually lost the game, but they rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to come within two points as McCorkle hit clutch shot after clutch shot, including a coast-to-coast floater to cut the lead to two points after a steal. Seconds later, he cut the lead down to two yet again with a driving layup through contact.
“Carson basically just took over the second half, and he just established himself right then and there,” Greensboro Day School head coach Freddy Johnson said.
The memory jumps out to Johnson, who knew the youngster could develop into something special.
As the years went on, McCorkle added size and strength to his frame. There’s no mistaking him for Williamson, but his body is closer to matching his skill and awareness.
Johnson, who runs an extremely successful high school program, says McCorkle quickly blossomed into a star, but the standout never developed an ego. He understand the team’s system, which is built on a team-first mentality and rarely gives individual players chances to score in bunches.
“What surprised us early on is that he did take the coaching, he did take the criticism, he did try to get better,” Johnson said. “To me, to become a really good player, you gotta be able to do all those. He didn’t mind stepping off and guarding the best players on the other team.”
McCorkle did whatever was asked of him by Johnson during his time at Greensboro Day. Back in 2018, that occasionally meant trying to guard Williamson. McCorkle held his own against the powerful and explosive athlete, throwing his body into the mix and still contributing on the offensive end.
Johnson believes the defensive tenacity and McCorkle’s team-first mindset lends itself well to his days at UVa.
“I think the fit at Virginia is probably a perfect fit for him as a basketball player on and off the court,” Johnson said.
