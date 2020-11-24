Meet the Virginia men’s basketball team’s impact newcomers

As Abdur-Rahim called the play, he attacked the rim, scored and drew a foul. Blair went on to win the title game by double digits.

“It was a great call, I wish I had thought of it myself,” Blair head coach Joe Mantegna said. “He called his number, he scored, he got an and-one, the crowd went crazy and that play sort of changed the whole momentum of the game.”

It’s the type of play that makes Abdur-Rahim “special,” according to Mantegna. The head coach runs one of the more successful teams in high school hoops, and he’s produced Division I players and a handful of NBA All-Star performers.

He knows what it takes to reach the top of the basketball world, and he believes Abdur-Rahim has those traits.

“I’ve had, what, six NBA guys and 70-something Division I guys and Jabri works as hard as his game as any of those guys did,” Mantegna said.

He also coached former Virginia players Marial Shayok and Mike Tobey. He knows UVa’s program, and he believes Abdur-Rahim will fit in well. Mantegna emphasizes sacrifice and teamwork within his program, and Abdur-Rahim learned to play selflessly within the team’s system.