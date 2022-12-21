Meet the Virginia football team's signing day additions

Trent Baker-Booker

Position: Safety

School, hometown: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis)

The skinny: Baker-Booker earned All-Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference honors this past November after he committed to UVa in October. The Cavaliers were the first Power Five team to offer him, and he chose them over Ohio and FCS Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky and Illinois State.

Anthony Britton

Position: Defensive end

School, hometown: Lake Taylor (Norfolk)

The skinny: A standout in the 757, Britton was the Eastern District’s Defensive Player of the Year while racking up an area-best 22 sacks. He was selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and the 6-foot-5, 275-pounder holds Lake Taylor’s record for career sacks.

Mekhi Buchanan

Posiition: DE

School, hometown: Allatoona (Acworth, Ga.)

The skinny: With offers from Power Five programs across the country — Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Washington State — Buchanan committed to the Cavaliers just this past Monday. He earned first-team all-region honors this past fall.

Anthony Colandrea

Position: QB

School, hometown: Lakewood (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

The skinny: Colandrea garnered interest from mostly Group of Five and FCS programs on top of his offer from Virginia, but the right-handed quarterback comes to UVa after throwing for 3,137 yards and 28 TDs compared during his senior season this past fall.

TyLyric Coleman

Position: ATH

School, hometown: Dan River (Ringgold)

The skinny: Committed to UVa since June, Coleman took the Cavaliers up on their offer over others from Virginia Tech and James Madison as well as FCS Richmond and William & Mary. Virginia Tech has had past success at Dan River, which produced former Hokies Terrell, Tremaine and Trey Edmunds, but UVa won this battle.

Landon Danley

Position: Safety

School, hometown: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.)

The skinny: He appeared in this past week’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, which annually pits the best players in South Carolina against the best players in North Carolina, as a defensive back. Danley chose the Hoos over other offers from Miami (Ohio), Georgia State and Charlotte.

Jaden Gibson

Position: Wide receiver

School, hometown: Rabun County (Tiger, Ga.)

The skinny: He comes to Virginia as the most productive high school player in the Cavaliers’ recruiting class. Gibson finished his prep career as Georgia High School Association’s all-time record holder for receiving yards with 5,124 and receiving TDs with 59. He had 109 catches for 1,950 yards and 29 TDs this past fall.

Miles Greene

Position: Defensive line

School, hometown: Highland Springs (Highland Springs)

The skinny: Greene is from a football-playing family. His oldest brother Mike Greene was an FCS All-American defensive lineman at James Madison and his older brother Malcolm Greene is a cornerback at Clemson. He had offers from 13 other schools, including Maryland, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Jason Hammond II

Position: Defensive line

School, hometown: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

The skinny: Up until Dec. 6, Hammond had been committed to Iowa State before backing off that pledge, reopening his recruiting and deciding on Virginia this past Saturday. The Hoos’ late push to land Hammond worked over a late offer from Deion Sanders’ Colorado program as well as other Power Five offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Wake Forest and West Virginia.

Caleb Hardy

Position: Safety

School, hometown: Eagles Landing (McDonough, Ga.)

The skinny: The 6-foot-3, 182-pound defender has versatility. Hardy can play any of the three safety spots within UVa’s defense and is known for being a hard hitter. He considered Wake Forest and also was offered by Kent State as well as FCS Eastern Illinois and Morgan State before deciding on the Hoos.

Donte Hawthorne

Position: RB

School, hometown: Colonial Forge (Stafford)

The skinny: A first-team All-Commonwealth District pick at running back, Hawthorne starred for Colonial Forge this past season after transferring from Massaponax, where he played quarterback previously.

Titus Ivy

Position: Wide receiver

School, hometown: Cox Mill (Concord, N.C.)

The skinny: A two-sport standout for Cox Mill — shining on the basketball court in addition to the gridiron — Ivy committed to the Cavaliers earlier this month on the heels of an official visit to UVa, where he was able to connect with Hoos coach Tony Elliott and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.

DJ Jones

Position: Defensive end

School, hometown: Hillsborough (Tampa, Fla.)

The skinny: The Cavaliers didn’t pursue Jones until earlier this month, but their late pitch was good enough for the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder. He bonded with UVa defensive ends coach Chris Slade and chose the Hoos over Iowa State, Kansas, South Florida, Temple and West Virginia.

TeKai Kirby

Position: Tight end

School, hometown: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

The skinny: Kirby is the son of former Cavaliers star running back Terry Kirby, and the younger Kirby didn’t hesitate to commit to the Hoos after they offered him following his showing at a prospect camp in Charlottesville this past June.

Kamren Robinson

Position: Linebacker

School, hometown: Essex (Tappahannock)

The skinny: Virginia had to fend off late attempts by Florida State and South Carolina in order to hold Robinson’s commitment. The linebacker pledged to UVa in July, but saw outside interest pick up significantly over the last month. He earned VHSL Class 1 Defensive Player of the Year and All-State honors.

Cole Surber

Position: Offensive line

School, hometown: Patriot (Nokesville)

The skinny: The 6-foot-6, 285-pounder had plenty of options, but decided to stay in-state after developing a tight relationship with UVa coach Tony Elliott. Surber had offers from Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Tennessee among others. He’s the second-highest rated commit in the class by 247Sports.

Noah Vaughn

Position: Running back

School, hometown: Maryville (Maryville, Tenn.)

The skinny: A do-it-all running back, Vaughn racked up 1,279 rushing yards while averaging 7.9 yards per carry and tallied 16 rushing TDs to go along with 15 catches for 248 yards and two more scores this past fall for Maryville.

Keandre Walker

Position: Cornerback

School, hometown: East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.)

The skinny: A participant in this past weekend’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, Walker made his pledge to UVa this past June. He chose the Hoos’ offer over others from a mix of 16 FBS and FCS programs notably including Air Force, Army, Charlotte, James Madison and Miami (Ohio).

Transfers

Tony Muskett

Position: QB

Previous school, hometown: Monmouth (Springfield)

The skinny: The Northern Virginia native and product of West Springfield High School threw for 5,687 yards and 51 TDs for FCS Monmouth over the past three seasons, and earned plenty of attention after entering the transfer portal. He decided on UVa over Missouri and offers from five other FBS programs.

Kobe Pace

Position: Running back

Previous school, hometown: Clemson (Cedartown, Ga.)

The skinny: On Tuesday, Virginia took some nice momentum into the early signing date thanks to the commitment of Pace, a former Clemson running back who’ll reunite with Tony Elliott in Charlottesville. For the Tigers, Pace tallied 793 rushing yards to go along with nine touchdowns over 28 games and six starts through the last three seasons.

Daijon Parker

Position: Offensive line

Previous school, hometown: Saginaw Valley State (Inkster, Mich.)

The skinny: Parker literally grew into the 6-foot-6, 300-pound frame he has now. The sixth-year senior will have a season to play with the Hoos after starting this past fall at left tackle for Division II Saginaw Valley State and at right tackle there the year before.

Malik Washington

Position: Wide receiver

Previous school, hometown: Northwestern (Lawrenceville, Ga.)

The skinny: Washington isn’t the biggest pass catcher at 5-foot-9, but he finished sixth in the Big Ten for receptions (65) this past fall, so he’ll bring proven high-level experience with him to UVa. In his career, he’s logged 120 catches for 1,348 yards and three TDs.