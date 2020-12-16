Meet the Virginia football team's 2021 recruiting class

The Virginia football team signed 24 players to its 2021 recruiting class Wednesday, putting together a group Bronco Mendenhall believes can help the Cavaliers take the next step as a program.
“The class shows growth, it shows progress, it shows momentum, it shows direction," Mendenhall said. "It shows continued improvement and not subtly, but pretty bluntly and boldly of what’s happening in our program, the interest that we’re garnering and the players that are choosing us.”
Mendenhall added nine in-state products to this year’s class. That represents the highest total of in-state commitments of Mendenhall’s tenure at UVa.
We’ll break down the 2021 class by position groups.
Offensive linemen
Logan Taylor: Taylor is the second-best recruit in UVa’s class, according to 24/7 Sports. The offensive tackle plays his high school football at Episcopal in Alexandria and he possesses impressive physical tools. Taylor checks in at 6-foot-8 and 290 pounds. The four-star recruit, originally from Canada, is a promising prospect with NFL size.
Noah Josey: A Tennessee native, Josey also had offers from programs like Alabama and Auburn. He’s a physiclal lineman who is listed at 6-5 and 300 pounds. He punishes high school defensive linemen and finishes blocks well.
Hugh Laughlin: Another lineman with impressive size, Laughlin is listed at 6-6, 285 pounds. Laughlin is one of UVa’s three offensive linemen commits from Georgia.
Ty Furnish: Furnish, another Georgia product, isn’t listed at quite the same size as his peers along the offensive line, but he’s a good athlete expected to grow into his frame. He’s listed at 6-4, 250 pounds, and he possesses good length.
Charlie Patterson: Patterson is also a player from Georgia, hailing from the same town as Furnish. He’s a quality lineman expected to develop well alongside his offensive line peers.
Depth along the offensive line has been a focus for Mendenhall, and he feels good about what he’s added this year.
Offensive skill players
Amaad Foston, RB: Yet another Georgia commit, Foston is the lone running back currently in the 2021 recruiting class. Foston led the entire state of Georgia in rushing yards with 2,772 in 2019. He also added 46 touchdowns, including eight in the 2019 state title game.
Jack Witmer, TE: Witmer, a tight end from Texas, is the one tight end in this year’s class. He hopes to continue a tradition at the position that’s improving. Tony Poljan was exceptional for UVa this season, and Grant Misch is expected to grow into a bigger role next fall.
Malachi Fields, WR: A local product, Fields possesses elite athleticism. He’s expected to be a receiver at UVa despite playing quarterback and wide receiver while at Monticello High School. Former Monticello coach Jeff Lloyd told The Daily Progress in 2019 that Fields “is the only kid I’ve ever coached that could play every offensive or defensive position, besides lineman, and be the best player at that position.”
Jesiah Davis, WR: Davis comes to UVa from North Carolina, and while he’s only listed at 6-2 and 170 pounds, Davis runs well and is a playmaker at the wide receiver spot.
Quarterbacks
Jacob Rodriguez: An athletic dual-threat quarterback from Texas, Rodriguez fits the mold of a UVa quarterback in the Bronco Mendenhall era. In many ways, he plays like current quarterback Brennan Armstrong. He’s respectably fast, but also runs physically. Avoiding hits will likely be an area of growth for Rodriguez, who sometimes opts to take off running instead of scrambling to find a receiver down the field.
Jay Woolfolk: Don’t expect UVa to recruit a pure pocket passer any time soon. Woolfolk is another one of Virginia’s athletic quarterback recruits. There’s legitimate arm talent for Woolfolk, who also plans to play baseball for the Wahoos, but it’s the combination of arm strength and rushing ability that makes the Richmond native such an exciting prospect.
Defensive linemen
Bryce Carter, DT: Carter is the highest-rated recruit in Virginia’s class, according to 24/7 Sports, which ranks him as the fourth-best player in Virginia. The defensive tackle plays at Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, and he’s a dynamic prospect along the defensive front. UVa fans have seen underclassmen play immediately along the defensive front, and that’s certainly a possibility for Carter.
Lorenz Terry, DE: Terry verbally committed to Virginia last season, but is spending time at Fork Union Military Academy. He played his high school football in Richmond and gives the Wahoos an option at defensive end.
Michael Diatta, DE: A Tennessee product, Diatta boasts elite physical skills. He stands at 6-5 and checks in at 265 pounds.
Linebackers
James Jackson: Jackson comes to UVa from Roanoke and continued improvement over his high school career led to interest from UVa. He’s a quality player at outside linebacker and should add strength once he arrives at Virginia.
West Weeks: Another good athlete with room to add weight, Weeks is listed as an inside linebacker from Georgia. He joins a talented group of linebackers for the Wahoos.
Josh McCarron: One of Virginia’s best prospects, McCarron played defensive end in high school in Washington. At 6-4, 215 pounds, McCarron is a dynamic player with elite pass rushing talent. The west coast product is someone to keep a close eye on in future seasons.
Mike Green: Also a talented tight end, Green matches McCarron’s size. The Williamsburg product is expected to play outside linebacker for Virginia.
Defensive backs
Jonas Sanker: Sanker is a Charlottesville product who originally committed to play for Boston College. Sanker trained with UVa players over an offseason, and the players told Mendenhall to take a closer look at the youngster. Mendenhall liked what he saw and ultimately convinced the talented athlete to switch his commitment.
Micah Gaffney: Virginia’s lone commitment from Alabama recorded five interceptions in 2019, and he’s considered a three-star recruit by most outlets.
William Simpkins III: Simpkins does a bit of everything in the secondary, playing both safety and corner. Versatility helps the youngster, who wasn’t able to play football this fall but played well in 2019 and won a Maryland state title in 2018.
Langston Long: Long’s hometown is Woodbridge but he played his final season in North Carolina. He actually played linebacker in North Carolina but spent time at safety previously and is expected to play defensive back for Virginia.
Aidan Ryan: Another Virginia product, Ryan is a three-star defensive back from Fredericksburg. He also competed as a track athlete at James Monroe High School.
Javin Burke: Burke joins Virginia from Tennessee, where he played cornerback and quarterback. He, like Ryan, participated in track while in high school.
