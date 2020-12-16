Meet the Virginia football team's 2021 recruiting class

Malachi Fields, WR: A local product, Fields possesses elite athleticism. He’s expected to be a receiver at UVa despite playing quarterback and wide receiver while at Monticello High School. Former Monticello coach Jeff Lloyd told The Daily Progress in 2019 that Fields “is the only kid I’ve ever coached that could play every offensive or defensive position, besides lineman, and be the best player at that position.”

Jesiah Davis, WR: Davis comes to UVa from North Carolina, and while he’s only listed at 6-2 and 170 pounds, Davis runs well and is a playmaker at the wide receiver spot.

Quarterbacks

Jacob Rodriguez: An athletic dual-threat quarterback from Texas, Rodriguez fits the mold of a UVa quarterback in the Bronco Mendenhall era. In many ways, he plays like current quarterback Brennan Armstrong. He’s respectably fast, but also runs physically. Avoiding hits will likely be an area of growth for Rodriguez, who sometimes opts to take off running instead of scrambling to find a receiver down the field.