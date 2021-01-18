McGhee leads Louisa County girls basketball team past Chancellor

MINERAL — Olivia McGhee was not happy with her production last Friday against Charlottesville and spent the weekend making sure she would be better the next time out.
The extra work in the gym paid off big time Monday night.
The sophomore point guard poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Louisa County girls basketball team to an impressive 69-49 home victory over Chancellor in a showdown of Region 4B squads.
“My mindset was if I score great, but just contribute how I can,” McGhee said after Monday's win. “I was here for two hours last night getting shots up and came early today and put up 200 shots to make sure I had my shot right for today and get my dribble right, so I could be ready for the game.”
The preparation was noticeable early on as Louisa County (4-0) raced out to a commanding 21-9 lead after one quarter. McGhee was the catalyst, scoring nine points to give her team a double-digit lead. Five different players scored in the first quarter for the Lions as Coach Nick Schreck’s team was focused on getting to the rim.
“We knew what we could do against Chancellor, and what they were trying to do [defensively],” Schreck said. “We felt confident being able to get the ball in the paint and try to finish there.”
The second quarter started with more of the same as Emion Byers tallied two buckets inside and McGhee drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 31-11 with 6:35 left in the first half.
Chancellor coach Antwaun Gray called timeout to settle down his young team, which features just one senior. The break worked briefly. M’laya Ainsworth tallied four points in transition to cut the lead to 33-18 with 2:28 left in the quarter. Sylvie Jackson responded for Louisa with five points over the final stretch of the first half to push the Lions' lead to 45-22 at intermission.
Louisa tried to put the game away early in the third quarter with a 16-5 run to start the second half. McGhee keyed the run with eight points and Sylvie Jackson added four more as the Lions led 56-25 with 3:55 left in the quarter.
Chancellor (4-2) didn’t go away quietly and methodically chipped away at the lead. Kailana Reed scored eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers, as the Chargers closed the period on a 14-5 run to trim the lead to 61-39 with eight minutes to play.
The run continued into the fourth as a Kendall Scott jumper with 5:02 left made it a 63-44 game. That would be as close as the Chargers would get as Louisa held Chancellor at bay defensive for the remainder of the game to secure the win.
“This is a big game for us because they’re in our region, so this is the type of competition we’re going to be going against there,” McGhee said. “We knew we had to come out with intensity and stay composed.”
Ainsworth tallied 17 points to lead Chancellor. Scott finished with 12 points and Reed added 11 more in the loss.
Byers scored a season-high 14 points, along with Jackson, and made a big impact inside for the Lions, especially after Jamie Smith went out with a foot injury
“Emion’s been putting in some work,” McGhee said. “She comes and trains with me a lot with my trainer and she’s been working really hard. Her time is definitely here. She’s definitely going to show up.”
Schreck is not surprised with junior’s performance.
“We knew she had this in her, it was just a matter of time before it happened,” he said. “That’s the depth that we have on this team. We have Sylvie [Jackson]. We have O, and they’re going to carry us night in and night out, but when one of them has an off night, somebody else has got to step up. Tonight, it was Emion, who knows who it’s going to be the next night.”
With two Jefferson District contests left on the docket this week against Fluvanna County and Albemarle, Louisa County can’t rest on its laurels. Schreck said his team is still growing.
“You’re always happy when you win, but for us tonight, we had to find another way to win,” Schreck said. “Give Chancellor a lot of credit, they’re young, but they fight. For us to have to go through that adversity is only going to make us better down the road.”