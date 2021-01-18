McGhee leads Louisa County girls basketball team past Chancellor

Byers scored a season-high 14 points, along with Jackson, and made a big impact inside for the Lions, especially after Jamie Smith went out with a foot injury

“Emion’s been putting in some work,” McGhee said. “She comes and trains with me a lot with my trainer and she’s been working really hard. Her time is definitely here. She’s definitely going to show up.”

Schreck is not surprised with junior’s performance.

“We knew she had this in her, it was just a matter of time before it happened,” he said. “That’s the depth that we have on this team. We have Sylvie [Jackson]. We have O, and they’re going to carry us night in and night out, but when one of them has an off night, somebody else has got to step up. Tonight, it was Emion, who knows who it’s going to be the next night.”

With two Jefferson District contests left on the docket this week against Fluvanna County and Albemarle, Louisa County can’t rest on its laurels. Schreck said his team is still growing.

“You’re always happy when you win, but for us tonight, we had to find another way to win,” Schreck said. “Give Chancellor a lot of credit, they’re young, but they fight. For us to have to go through that adversity is only going to make us better down the road.”

