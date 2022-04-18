McAdoo wins qualifying match at Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open

As a Hall of Famer who won two NBA championships for the Los Angeles Lakers during the franchise’s “Showtime” era of the 1980s, Bob McAdoo knew a thing or two about playing on the big stage.

Looks like he’s shared a few tips with his daughter.

On Monday, Rasheeda McAdoo looked calm, cool and collected in her qualifying match against Vivian Wolff at the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

McAdoo, a Miami native who played at Georgia Tech, used a strong serve and solid groundstrokes to defeat Wolff, 6-2, 6-2, in a match that had to be played indoors because of the rain in the Charlottesville area.

In the 1-hour-and-40-minute tilt, McAdoo looked unfazed by the change, despite the fact she had spent the last month practicing exclusively on clay, and didn’t bring any hard-court shoes with her to the tournament.

“It was a little tough because the ball is just so much faster [indoors],” McAdoo said. “I had some problems with over-hits and whatnot, but overall I think it was good. I tried to be a little steadier instead of trying to blast it. I think that helped — trying to play the point out before trying to win the point.”

The 26-year-old McAdoo said many of her friends and fellow competitors are unfamiliar with her dad, who starred in the NBA before a majority of them were born. McAdoo played for the Buffalo Braves, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, New Jersey Nets, Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers in a 14-year career.

Rasheed McAdoo said her dad always has words of wisdom for her.

“Mostly he just tells me to just have fun and to relax — it’s just a game,” she said. “He also just says, ‘Lay your heart out on the court. Don’t stop playing until the last point is done.’”

Main-draw action of the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event is scheduled for Tuesday. Admission is free. A $10 ticket, which can be purchased on the Boar’s Head’s website, is required for Friday’s quarterfinals, Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship.

All proceeds from the tournament — whose main sponsor is Har-Tru — benefit The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

