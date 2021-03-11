Maynard, Hughlett lead Albemarle field hockey team to win over Charlottesville

Kaley Maynard is listed as a defender on the Albemarle field hockey roster.
On Thursday, the sophomore proved that she can get the job done on the offensive end too, scoring a pair of goals on penalty corners to led the Patriots to a 5-0 win over Charlottesville.
“We did really well today, just connecting passes, and I think that really helped, we’re getting a lot stronger as a team,” Maynard said. “Just for me to go up on the corners and be able to execute our corners, being aggressive on the goalie and on pads, that really helped.”
Charlottesville keeper Isabel Church McLean opened the game with a couple big saves to keep the Patriots’ offense at bay for the first six minutes.
Albemarle finally broke through during a two-minute span, taking advantage of a pair of opportunities on penalty corners.
At the 7:33 mark, Courtney Hughlett hammered a drive from the top of the circle. Liz Yow tipped the ball to Maynard, who pushed the ball across the goal line for a 1-0 lead.
“Liz Yow tipped it up in the air and I kind of just hit in out of the air and it just kind of hopped in,” Maynard said. “I wasn’t really sure I scored at first.”
Nearly a minute later, the Patriots struck against Maynard crashed the left post to redirect it between McLean’s pads for a 2-0 lead.
Albemarle (3-0) cashed in on another special teams opportunity with 6:28 left in the first half when Lauren Grady found Maggie Lynn on the right post for an easy tap-in goal and a 3-0 lead
“It definitely feels good to be able to score [on corners],” Maynard said. “We wanted to come really strong into this game so to be able to do it in the first quarter was really good too.”
It was more of the same in the third quarter as the Patriots continued to bombard the Charlottesville cage with shots. After three point-blank stops from McLean, Caroline Hughlett redirected a shot into the cage from in front for a 4-0 lead with 7:02 left in the third.
Hughlett scored her second goal of the quarter four minutes later as she roofed a shot over the blocker pad for a 5-0 advantage.
McLean had a strong game between the pipes for Charlottesville (1-2), posting nine saves.
For Albemarle, Georgia Costain was credited with her third shutout of the season. The Patriots have now outscored their opposition 9-0 in three games.