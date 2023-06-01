The Region 3C boys soccer championship still runs through Charlottesville High School.

The Black Knights captured their third regional crown in four years Thursday night with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Monticello in the Region 3C championship game at Theodose Stadium.

Matteo Erazo scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season in the final minute of the second overtime session as the Black Knights broke a two-game winless streak this season against the Mustangs.

Thursday’s matchup was the third meeting between the two Central Virginia programs. Monticello won the first matchup 3-2 back in April and the second matchup ended in a 1-1 draw several weeks ago.

“We came back from losing and tying against them in the regular season,” Erazo said. “We really wanted to beat them again. We were actually waiting for them [in their regional semifinals] so we could play them again. We just really wanted it more than them. It was an amazing game.”

The rubber match was just

as close as both teams took the early stage of the game to feel each other out before Monticello broke through in the 18th minute.

Will Acgtblu, the Mustangs’ leading scorer, found some space near the top of the penalty area, made a great move to his right and then slipped the ball underneath CHS goalkeeper Jacob Engel to give Monticello a 1-0 lead with 21:48 left in the first half.

Defensively, MHS was just as stout as they did a good job of shutting down Charlottesville’s runs in the final third. Erazo had a free kick opportunity with less than 10 minutes left in the first half that got over the Mustangs’ three-man wall, but bounced right in front of Monticello goalkeeper Henry Harlow for an easy save.

Three minutes later, Charlottesville’s Rocco Fleming had a header attempt inside the six-yard box, but his shot went just over the crossbar as Monticello maintained a 1-0 halftime lead.

“We were lacking energy in the first half and our coaches were trying to bring up the energy,” Fleming said.

Charlottesville brought the energy up early in the second half. The extra effort was rewarded in the 54th minute when Fleming was taken down in the penalty area, resulting in a penalty kick. The senior calmly stepped to the spot and drilled his shot into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

“My center back sent a long ball through and I got pushed in the box,” Fleming said. “Then, I just had to do my job and finish it. That brought up the energy and momentum up.”

The Black Knights had an opportunity to win it at the end of regulation when Harlow came off his line and punched the ball away from Thimson Duolo. Eddison Duolo corralled the loose ball and ripped a shot on goal, but Harlow was there to make the save to send the match to overtime.

In the extra session, Eddison Duolo nearly put Charlottesville in front in the final two minutes when he ripped a shot toward the corner of the near post that Harlow got a piece of to keep the game tied.

With time winding down in the second overtime, Charlottesville was awarded a free kick just outside the penalty area with a chance to win it.

Erazo lined up the kick and curled it around the Monticello wall and just inside the near post to give his team a 2-1 lead.

“What I saw there was placement over power,” Erazo said. “I saw the goalkeeper move the wall to the right, so I just bent it over. I just had faith in myself and it went in.”

Both teams advance to next week’s VHSL Class 3 state tournament. Charlottesville will host the Magna Vista/Bassett loser in Tuesday’s state tournament quarterfinals, while the Mustangs will travel to the face the winner of that game.

“It feels good to win back-to-back regional championships, but you know, we’re not finished,” Fleming said. “We have the state tournament coming up this Tuesday and we’re all excited. But honestly, this means a lot to us.”