Matchup breakdowns: William & Mary at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's season opener between William & Mary and Virginia.
Quarterbacks
When healthy, Hollis Mathis is a dangerous FCS quarterback. He’s battled an injury this offseason, which could limit his impact Saturday. Brennan Armstrong is fully healthy after a strong 2020 season. Look for UVa’s quarterback to successfully run an efficient offensive attack Saturday. Edge, UVa.
Running backs
Watching Virginia’s running back battle might be one of the most interesting storylines of the game. Can Mike Hollins push Wayne Taulapapa for the starting job? How will Taulapapa fare after a strong fall camp? UVa holds the edge with a few solid options, especially with William & Mary’s Malachi Imoh out. Edge, UVa.
Receivers/tight ends
William & Mary’s Zach Burdick is a captain for the Tribe, and he averaged 19.3 yards per reception in 2019. Cole Blackman possesses good size — he’s 6-foot-4 — and he may test UVa’s defensive backs. Virginia clearly holds the edge, though. Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Billy Kemp IV are dynamic playmakers. Jelani Woods might be one of the top tight ends in the ACC. Edge, UVa.
Offensive line
Andrew Trainer, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior left tackle, is a beast for William & Mary. Overall experience and size gives Virginia the edge, though. All five of Virginia’s starting offensive linemen are upperclassmen, and they each weigh at least 305 pounds. Edge, UVa.
Defensive line
William & Mary’s defensive line should be among the best in the CAA, but UVa’s unit holds the advantage. Adeeb Atariwa and Mandy Alonso are expected to have good seasons at defensive end. Jahmeer Carter is a budding star at defensive tackle. Edge, UVa.
Linebackers
Noah Taylor and Nick Jackson are two of the best linebackers in the ACC. Elliott Brown enters the season with lofty expectations as a veteran stepping into a starting role. Hunter Stewart should be a solid addition to UVa’s starting unit. William & Mary’s Trey Watkins is a name to watch. He led the Tribe with 83 tackles in 2019. Edge, UVa.
Secondary
Transfers should impact both sides. William & Mary added Tate Haynes, a Boston College transfer. UVa’s Anthony Johnson figures to earn time at cornerback after transferring from Louisville, helping out an experienced and veteran unit. The Cavaliers have experience, but last year’s performances were abysmal. The Cavaliers need better secondary play this fall against ACC foes. Edge, UVa.