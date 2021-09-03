Matchup breakdowns: William & Mary at Virginia

Offensive line

Andrew Trainer, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound senior left tackle, is a beast for William & Mary. Overall experience and size gives Virginia the edge, though. All five of Virginia’s starting offensive linemen are upperclassmen, and they each weigh at least 305 pounds. Edge, UVa.

Defensive line

William & Mary’s defensive line should be among the best in the CAA, but UVa’s unit holds the advantage. Adeeb Atariwa and Mandy Alonso are expected to have good seasons at defensive end. Jahmeer Carter is a budding star at defensive tackle. Edge, UVa.

Linebackers

Noah Taylor and Nick Jackson are two of the best linebackers in the ACC. Elliott Brown enters the season with lofty expectations as a veteran stepping into a starting role. Hunter Stewart should be a solid addition to UVa’s starting unit. William & Mary’s Trey Watkins is a name to watch. He led the Tribe with 83 tackles in 2019. Edge, UVa.

Secondary