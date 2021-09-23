Matchup breakdowns: Wake Forest at Virginia

Both teams have solid offensive lines, which helps explain why the offenses rank in the top half of the ACC in points per game. UVa’s overall experience and play through three weeks gives the Cavaliers an edge, but Wake Forest’s line is solid. Center Michael Jurgens, a redshirt sophomore, is a standout. Edge, Virginia.

Defensive line

Virginia’s defensive front leaves plenty to be desired. It’s hard to praise a defensive line of a team that just allowed almost 400 rushing yards to a conference foe. Mandy Alonso is a leader up front, and the Cavaliers need him and other veterans to step up. Luiji Vilain has been disruptive up front for Wake Forest, as has defensive tackle Miles Fox. Edge, Wake Forest.

Linebackers

Each team boasts linebackers who can tackle. UVa’s tackling was shaky last week, but Nick Jackson and Noah Taylor are typically solid. Jackson leads UVa with 29 tackles. Luke Masterson and DJ Taylor are among the top tacklers on Wake Forest’s defense. Edge, Push.

Secondary