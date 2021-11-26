Matchup breakdowns: Virginia Tech at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Quarterbacks
In his return to action last Saturday at Pittsburgh, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong showed no signs of rust and said he was in no pain after missing the previous week because of a rib injury suffered against BYU. He threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers, upping his season totals to 4,044 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. The Hokies will start Braxton Burmeister, but could also use Connor Blumrick in primarily a running role, like they did last week. Edge: Virginia
Running backs
If there’s a standout running back between the two teams, it’s Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear. He can carry the ball and catch it out of the backfield to serve as a multi-purpose threat for the Hokies. Blackshear pairs well with Virginia Tech freshman running back Malachi Thomas, who has two 100-yard performances this fall. UVa hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing effort in a game this season. Edge: Virginia Tech
Receivers/tight ends
Virginia Tech certainly features big-play passing threats with Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner, but those two haven’t displayed as much consistency as UVa’s weapons has. Four wide receivers for the Cavaliers rank in the top 17 in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receiving yards, and both Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson keep trending upward. Thompson had back-to-back 100-yard receiving efforts and Wicks has four in his last five games. Edge: Virginia
Offensive line
UVa will start five seniors up front on its senior day against the Hokies, and the group has provided plenty of protection to give Armstrong time to throw the ball each week. Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman, a second-year Coastal Carolina transfer, and left guard Lecitus Smith, who has already been invited to the senior bowl, are two of the better offensive linemen in the ACC. Edge: Push
Defensive line
Cavaliers offensive coordinator Robert Anae earlier this week said he thought the Hokies’ defensive front was the strength of their team. Virginia Tech defensive ends Amare Barno and TyJuan Garbutt are disruptive with a combined seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. For UVa, defensive end Mandy Alonso has three sacks and six tackles for loss. Edge: Virginia Tech
Linebackers
Beyond Nick Jackson, who leads the ACC in tackles with 107, Virginia got meaningful contributions recently from freshman West Weeks and Mike Green in its loss at Pittsburgh. So, the Cavaliers are developing some depth at the position. Edge: Virginia
Secondary
Virginia Tech is looking for a bounce-back game from its secondary after giving up more than 300 yards through the air to Miami, but for the most part, its secondary has been good this season. Hokies cornerback Jermaine Waller has four interceptions, which is tied for 10th most nationally, and one of those he returned for a touchdown against Notre Dame. Edge: Virginia Tech
Special teams
Earlier this fall, Robinson had a punt-return touchdown. The Hokies rank 12th in FBS for punt-return yards and 38th for kick-return yards. UVa is coming off a week in which is special teams were not good — yielding a kick-return touchdown and a long punt return — in its loss to Pittsburgh. Edge: Virginia Tech