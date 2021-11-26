Matchup breakdowns: Virginia Tech at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Quarterbacks

In his return to action last Saturday at Pittsburgh, Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong showed no signs of rust and said he was in no pain after missing the previous week because of a rib injury suffered against BYU. He threw for 487 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers, upping his season totals to 4,044 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. The Hokies will start Braxton Burmeister, but could also use Connor Blumrick in primarily a running role, like they did last week. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

If there’s a standout running back between the two teams, it’s Virginia Tech’s Raheem Blackshear. He can carry the ball and catch it out of the backfield to serve as a multi-purpose threat for the Hokies. Blackshear pairs well with Virginia Tech freshman running back Malachi Thomas, who has two 100-yard performances this fall. UVa hasn’t had a 100-yard rushing effort in a game this season. Edge: Virginia Tech

Receivers/tight ends