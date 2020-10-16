Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Wake Forest

Offensive line

Wake Forest ran all over Campbell in its last game, but playing the Camels isn’t much of a test. The Demon Deacons have allowed 13 sacks through three games, which is a bit of a red flag. UVa’s group is experienced, but it needs to become more effective in the running game if the Cavaliers want to win consistently this fall. Edge, Virginia.

Defensive line

Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr. is the best defensive lineman in this game. The Wake Forest defensive end is a legitimate NFL prospect. Basham Jr’s talent gives the Demon Deacons an edge over a Virginia group that rarely produces sacks. Edge, Wake Forest.

Linebackers

Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor were challenged by coaches. The outside linebackers need to produce more for Virginia. Fortunately, inside linebackers Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier are producing at high levels. Look for a breakout game from the outside backers. Edge, Virginia.

Secondary