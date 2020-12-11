Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Virginia Tech

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Quarterbacks

Hendon Hooker was unable to stay warm last weekend, missing much of the game as he was shaking and struggling with the cold temperatures in Blacksburg. When healthy, Hooker is Virginia Tech’s most productive option at quarterback. Brennan Armstrong and UVa earn the edge. The first-year starting quarterback comes into Saturday off consecutive 400-yard performances. Armstrong is becoming a star. Edge, UVa.

Running backs

UVa likes what it’s getting from Shane Simpson and Wayne Taulapapa, but Khalil Herbert is one of the best running backs in the ACC. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground this fall and averages 7.6 yards per carry. Edge, Virginia Tech.

Receivers/tight ends