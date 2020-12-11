Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Virginia Tech

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's Commonwealth Cup between Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Quarterbacks
Hendon Hooker was unable to stay warm last weekend, missing much of the game as he was shaking and struggling with the cold temperatures in Blacksburg. When healthy, Hooker is Virginia Tech’s most productive option at quarterback. Brennan Armstrong and UVa earn the edge. The first-year starting quarterback comes into Saturday off consecutive 400-yard performances. Armstrong is becoming a star. Edge, UVa.
Running backs
UVa likes what it’s getting from Shane Simpson and Wayne Taulapapa, but Khalil Herbert is one of the best running backs in the ACC. He’s eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground this fall and averages 7.6 yards per carry. Edge, Virginia Tech.
Receivers/tight ends
Lavel Davis Jr. and Tony Poljan give Brennan Armstrong a pair of reliable 6-foot-7 targets. Terrell Jana and Billy Kemp IV are as reliable as they come. Ra’Shaun Henry scores touchdowns when he catches the ball. Keytaon Thompson, however, might be the most interesting offensive weapon for UVa. Used as a receiver, quarterback and running back, Thompson makes plays for UVa. Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson are quality weapons for the Hokies. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
When he isn’t committing a penalty, Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman provides a durable and physical presence along the offensive line. The Hokies lead the ACC in rushing in part to the group up front. UVa’s group has been solid all season, performing well in run blocking and when protecting Armstrong. Edge, Push.
Defensive line
UVa’s defensive front is thin, although Jahmeer Carter is expected back this week. Virginia Tech’s Amare Barno is tied for second in the ACC with 14 tackles for loss. Justus Reed is also a problem along the defensive front. Edge, Virginia Tech.
Linebackers
Noah Taylor practiced this week, meaning he’s likely back for Saturday’s game. Even without Charles Snowden, Matt Gahm, Taylor, Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier make up a quality linebacker group. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
UVa’s group allowed 520 passing yards last week. Virginia Tech’s defensive numbers against the pass aren’t great, but the stats look better than UVa’s numbers. The Wahoos are the only ACC team allowing more than 300 passing yards per game. Divine Deablo is a special player for the Hokies. Edge, Virginia Tech.
Special teams
UVa’s special teams unit looks better than the first few weeks of the season. ESPN’s efficiency metrics rank the Cavaliers 77th nationally. Virginia Tech slides in at No. 100. Neither group is all that dynamic, but the Wahoos hold a tiny edge. Edge, Virginia.
