Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Syracuse

A look at who has the edge in Friday's ACC tilt between Virginia and Syracuse.

Quarterbacks

Both Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong and Syracuse signal-caller Garrett Shrader led their respective teams on late, game-winning drives last Saturday. So, Armstrong and Shrader should each enter Friday night’s bout with plenty of confidence. Shrader has been the better player this season, but Armstrong has the longer track record, is UVa’s all-time passing leader and is probably the example SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck showed Shrader throughout the offseason to prepare him to play in their air raid system because of Armstrong’s excellence in it last year when the pair of assistants worked in Charlottesville. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

Of the 23 games Orange running back Sean Tucker has played in his career, he rushed for at least 100 yards in 14 of them. He was an All-American a year ago and is off to a strong start this fall. The Owings Mills, Md. native is a star at his position and gives Syracuse the chance to score every time he touches the ball. UVa operates differently at running back and does without a true feature rusher, though, that by-committee approach worked last Saturday with starter Perris Jones, backup Mike Hollins and freshman Xavier Brown all involved. Brown flashed his speed while averaging 9.8 yards per rush on nine carries against Old Dominion. Edge: Syracuse

Receivers/tight ends

Earlier this week, Syracuse coach Dino Babers said he’s still looking for a No. 1 wide receiver to emerge for the Orange’s offense, but Oronde Gadsden II hauled in two scores against Purdue to begin making a case. UVa does not have that problem, and the Hoos are coming off a week in which they tallied eight passing plays of 15 yards or more to signal that Armstrong and his receivers — Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr. — still possess the chemistry they’ve showed in past years in spite of a sluggish beginning to this season. Thompson leads the Cavaliers with 18 catches for 235 yards, and Davis’ 25.4 yards per catch is the third best rate in the FBS. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

With four of its five O-Line starters back from last season, Syracuse has been able to run block for Tucker and pass protect for Shrader. The group entered the season with some of the best experience nationally. The Orange’s 118 career starts among its first-team offensive line is tied for the eighth most in the FBS, and the unit is headlined by center Carlos Vettorello and left tackle Matthew Bergeron, who have each logged 30 or more starts in their respective careers. For UVa, the Hoos don’t have that experience and have struggled to push the line of scrimmage forward in the running game or protect Armstrong at times. But, the UVa front had its best performance a week ago during right tackle Jonathan Leech’s return to the starting lineup while the team ran for 229 yards and Armstrong was only sacked twice. Edge: Syracuse

Defensive line

Considering UVa brought in four transfers ahead of this season to add to a group of four returning defensive linemen and no one was sure exactly how the position unit would come together, the Cavaliers have to be thrilled with their D-Line to this point. Miami (Ohio) transfer end Kam Butler has proven his game translates well to the Power Five level with two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry. Michigan State transfer end Jack Camper has fit in nicely, too, and returners like Aaron Faumui, Jahmeer Carter and D’Sean Perry have played well also. It’s a deeper group than Syracuse can roll out, though, SU’s Caleb Okechukwu was the ACC’s Defensive Lineman of the Week for his interception return for a score and two tackles for loss last Saturday. Syracuse can also align in fronts in ways that are difficult to identify. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

The conference’s leading tackler in 2021, UVa linebacker Nick Jackson, has racked up 31 takedowns already and he along with fellow Hoos linebacker Josh Ahern have provided the Cavaliers with steady communication and performance in the middle of their defense this season. Syracuse’s Mikel Jones has done the same for the Orange, and he impacted SU significantly in last week’s win over Purdue with 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, a sack and four quarterback hurries. Edge: Push

Secondary

Until Purdue visited Syracuse, the Orange hadn’t given up much in the passing game. But they were susceptible to it a week ago as the Boilermakers racked up 424 yards and three touchdowns through the air. That SU secondary — anchored by defensive back Garrett Williams — will be tested again versus Armstrong and his bevy of accomplished targets to throw to. UVa allowed a pair of two-minute drill touchdown passes against Old Dominion, but other than that has been solid while led by senior cornerback Anthony Johnson. Edge: Push

Special teams

UVa’s special teams have been a mixed bag early in this campaign. It had a disastrous punt-return attempt that was fumbled and turned into a touchdown for Illinois in Week 2, and a week ago it missed a potential game-sealing kick before a 37-yard kick return sparked and set up a game-winning drive that ended with a successful field goal as time expired. The Orange haven’t had any dynamic returns and are four-of-five on field-goal tries. Edge: Push