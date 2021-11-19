Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Pittsburgh

Offensive line

UVa’s veteran offensive line felt like it surrendered too many sacks last week against Notre Dame, but for the most part the group has helped stabilize protection for Armstrong and has an understanding of what it needs to do better in front of Woolfolk if Woolfolk plays again. Pitt has rushed for more yards than UVa and given up fewer sacks than the Cavs, though. Edge: Pittsburgh

Defensive line

On their starting defensive front, the Panthers have two pass rushers with at least five sacks and defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado leads their team with eight and also has 10.5 tackles for loss. He’s disruptive and the Cavaliers haven’t gotten production like that from anyone on their front. Edge: Pittsburgh

Linebackers

Where UVa has gotten plenty of production from is inside linebacker Nick Jackson, whose 95 tackles are second most in the ACC. Between Jackson and outside linebacker Noah Taylor, who has tallied 61 tackles and eight tackles for loss, the Cavaliers should feel good about their second level. Pitt’s Phil Campbell III has 43 tackles. Edge: Virginia

Secondary