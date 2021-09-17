Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at North Carolina

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division clash between Virginia and North Carolina.
Quarterbacks
It’s hard to complain with Brennan Armstrong’s play through two weeks. He’s tossed seven touchdowns and only thrown one interception. Sam Howell looked strong last week for North Carolina after a shaky Week 1 performance that included three interceptions. On paper, Howell holds an edge given his experience as a starter and elite past performances, but this advantage feels tiny given Armstrong’s start to 2021. Edge, North Carolina.
Running backs
Wayne Taulapapa, Mike Hollins, Devin Darrington and Ronnie Walker Jr have combined for just 30 carries in two games. The group looks solid, but it’s hard to give Virginia the edge when the game plans often don’t feature the team’s running backs. North Carolina lost a lot of talent at running back with Javonte Williams and Michael Carter now in the NFL, but Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler has been productive in the first two games this fall. Edge, North Carolina.
Receivers/tight ends
Five different Virginia players have at least five receptions this season, and six UVa players have a touchdown catch. Jelani Woods, a transfer tight end from Oklahoma State, had his coming out party last week with five grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown. North Carolina’s skill players are talented, but less proven than Virginia’s receiving threats. Dyami Brown crushed the Cavaliers in recent seasons, but he’s moved to the NFL. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
Virginia’s offensive line is arguably the best since Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville. Center Olusegun Oluwatimi won ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors for his play against Illinois. UNC’s group struggled in a Week 1 loss to Virginia Tech, allowing six sacks. Edge, Virginia.
Defensive line
Neither team’s defensive front is dominant, but UNC sophomore Myles Murphy is a player to watch. He has two tackles for loss and sack on the season. UVa may be without starting defensive end Adeeb Atariwa, who is battling an injury that kept him out of action last week. Edge, North Carolina.
Linebackers
Both teams have impressive linebackers. Nick Jackson and Noah Taylor are standouts for UVa, while Jeremiah Gemmel and Tomon Fox are names to watch for the Tar Heels. Hunter Stewart’s emergence for UVa helps put the position group over the top. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
Through two weeks, UVa’s secondary looks solid. Anthony Johnson, a Louisville transfer, has proven to be a nice addition in the locker room and on the field. UNC cornerback Tony Grimes is a future NFL Draft pick, and the Tar Heels’ Ja’Qurious Conley has proven to be a strong tackler. Let’s see how UVa fares against a dynamic passing attack Saturday before completely buying the secondary’s play. Edge, North Carolina.
Special teams
Virginia’s Justin Duenkel missed a pair of field goals last week, but the group also looks strong with Jacob Finn at punter. The Florida transfer has a big leg, and he’s capable of flipping field position. Billy Kemp IV ripped off a long return in Week 1. North Carolina’s group has looked solid, albeit unspectacular. Edge, Push.