Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at North Carolina

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division clash between Virginia and North Carolina.

Quarterbacks

It’s hard to complain with Brennan Armstrong’s play through two weeks. He’s tossed seven touchdowns and only thrown one interception. Sam Howell looked strong last week for North Carolina after a shaky Week 1 performance that included three interceptions. On paper, Howell holds an edge given his experience as a starter and elite past performances, but this advantage feels tiny given Armstrong’s start to 2021. Edge, North Carolina.

Running backs

Wayne Taulapapa, Mike Hollins, Devin Darrington and Ronnie Walker Jr have combined for just 30 carries in two games. The group looks solid, but it’s hard to give Virginia the edge when the game plans often don’t feature the team’s running backs. North Carolina lost a lot of talent at running back with Javonte Williams and Michael Carter now in the NFL, but Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler has been productive in the first two games this fall. Edge, North Carolina.

Receivers/tight ends