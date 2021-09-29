Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Miami

A look at who has the edge in Thursday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Miami.

Quarterbacks

UVa has plenty of problems, but Brennan Armstrong isn’t one. The starting quarterback for the Cavaliers is arguably the top signal caller in the ACC, averaging 426.3 passing yards per game. He’s completing 66.7% of his passes and has 13 touchdowns to three interceptions. Miami’s D’Eriq King hasn’t looked like himself this fall due to health ailments. The Hurricanes might start a freshman in his place. Edge, Virginia.

Running backs

UVa has all but abandoned the rushing attack in recent weeks. There’s talent at the position – Mike Hollins deserves more touches after racking up 36 yards on six carries last week – but Miami earns the edge. Cam’Ron Harris is a difference maker for the Hurricanes, having scored three rushing touchdowns. He’s likely excited to face UVa’s shaky defensive front. Edge, Miami.

Receivers/tight ends