Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Miami

A look at who has the edge in Thursday night's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Miami.
Quarterbacks
UVa has plenty of problems, but Brennan Armstrong isn’t one. The starting quarterback for the Cavaliers is arguably the top signal caller in the ACC, averaging 426.3 passing yards per game. He’s completing 66.7% of his passes and has 13 touchdowns to three interceptions. Miami’s D’Eriq King hasn’t looked like himself this fall due to health ailments. The Hurricanes might start a freshman in his place. Edge, Virginia.
Running backs
UVa has all but abandoned the rushing attack in recent weeks. There’s talent at the position – Mike Hollins deserves more touches after racking up 36 yards on six carries last week – but Miami earns the edge. Cam’Ron Harris is a difference maker for the Hurricanes, having scored three rushing touchdowns. He’s likely excited to face UVa’s shaky defensive front. Edge, Miami.
Receivers/tight ends
Robert Anae, UVa’s offensive coordinator, credits increased commitment from the team’s receivers for helping make Brennan Armstrong look so good at quarterback this fall. UVa’s wide receiver room is loaded, even with Keytaon Thompson wearing a cast on his broken hand. Miami has some weapons on the outside, most notably Oklahoma transfer Charleston Rambo, who has one of the best names in the ACC. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
Both teams allow an average of three sacks per game. That ranks 103rd nationally, putting the programs on par with teams such as Bowling Green and Texas State. Neither group runs the ball all that well, although UVa’s play calling and game scripts are more to blame than the offensive line. Neither group enters this week brimming with confidence. Edge, Push.
Defensive line
Adding defensive end Adeeb Atariwa back into the mix defensively should help the defensive line in coming weeks, but the group doesn’t appear to have a clear-cut NFL talent. Miami’s Jared Harrison-Hunte, Nesta Jade Silvera and Jahfari Harvey have all started to tally decent tackles for loss totals. Edge, Miami.
Linebackers
Nick Jackson and Noah Taylor are bright spots on UVa’s struggling defense. The duo tackles well (73 combined tackles through four games) and finds ways to make impactful plays. Redshirt freshman Corey Flagg Jr. has shown promise for Miami. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
Miami’s secondary features some outstanding athletes, including safety Bubba Bolden. He’s one of the top safeties in the conference, having recorded 26 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two passes defended so far this fall. UVa safety Joey Blount is probably the team’s most consistent defensive back. Miami’s overall depth and talent at the position group gives the Hurricanes an advantage, though. Edge, Miami.