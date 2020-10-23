Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Miami

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC clash between Virginia and Miami.

Quarterbacks

D’Eriq King’s Heisman campaign all but ended in a loss to Clemson, but he’s still one of the best quarterbacks in the country. He’s supremely athletic, returning a kickoff for a touchdown when he played at Houston. UVa played three guys last week with Brennan Armstrong out with a concussion. Edge, Miami.

Running backs

Even though he was eligible, Ronnie Walker Jr. didn’t play last week for the Wahoos because of an illness. It’s unclear if he’ll go this week, but Miami holds a slim positional edge regardless due to Cam’Ron Harris. He averages 5.8 yards per carry and has scored five rushing touchdowns despite a dip in production the past few weeks. He holds more game-breaking potential than UVa’s backs. Edge, Miami.

Receivers/tight ends