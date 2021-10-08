Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Louisville

A look at how has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between Virginia and Louisville.

Quarterbacks

Brennan Armstrong leads the ACC in passing yards, throwing for 373.5 per game. Malik Cunningham leads the ACC in rushing touchdowns with 10. Both quarterbacks are among the best in the ACC, and fans should enjoy this weekend’s quarterback showdown. Edge, Push.

Running backs

Jalen Mitchell is Louisville’s top back, and he’s averaging 66.2 yards per game. He’s a solid player. UVa finally used its running backs last week, getting 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries from Wayne Taulapapa and Mike Hollins. Edge, Push.

Receivers/tight ends

Billy Kemp IV continues to slowly rack up yardage as an underrated threat. He’s up to 443 yards now, and he’s one of four UVa receiving options that ranks in the top 25 in the ACC in receiving yards per game. Louisville tight end Marshon Ford is the team’s lone player on that list. Edge, Virginia.

Offensive line