Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Illinois

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's game between Virginia and Illinois.

Quarterbacks

In Week 1, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong was one of only three signal-callers nationally — along with James Madison’s Todd Centeio and LSU’s Jayden Daniels — to throw for more than 200 yards and rush for more than 100 in the same game. For Armstrong, his first crack in UVa’s new balanced offense was a success and he’ll look to build on that against Illinois. The Fighting Illini quarterback is Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito, whose four touchdowns to one interception through two games is a promising sign of how well he’s settled in at Illinois. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

Illinois’ Chase Brown had a breakout 2021, and this year, he’s continued running through opposing defenses. His 350 rushing yards are the most in the FBS, and he’s averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Week 0 against Wyoming and for 199 yards this past Friday at Indiana. He’s the player Illinois’ offense is built around, but the team has a solid second-string runner, too, in Reggie Love III (6.6 yards per carry), who coach Bret Bielema said he’d like to get more involved this week. UVa’s Perris Jones rushed for 104 yards and a score in his starting debut, but the Hoos don’t have the star power at the position like the Illini do. Edge: Illinois

Receivers/tight ends

It was a welcome sight for the Cavaliers and their fans to watch wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. prove his return to full health when he sprinted toward the end zone on a 56-yard touchdown reception last Saturday against Richmond. The 6-foot-7 pass-catcher has height and athleticism that makes him incredibly difficult to defend, especially when opponents must worry about three more excellent UVa receivers. Illinois doesn’t throw it as frequently as the Hoos do, but 5-foot-10 sophomore Isaiah Williams has logged 16 catches through two games. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

The Fighting Illini offensive line has established itself as an excellent run-blocking outfit. The unit features the most seasoned player in the FBS, too, in sixth-year senior right tackle Alex Palczewski. He has registered 54 starts in his career and is teamed up with senior center Alex Pihlstrom, now in his second year as a starter, to create solid veteran leadership for a front that’s young in other spots. Since Bielema’s arrival last year, the Illini have averaged 180.8 rushing yards per game, and their O-Line is a big reason for the strong rushing attack. While breaking in a brand new starting five last week, UVa allowed only one sack and tallied 259 team rushing yards in its win over Richmond. Edge: Illinois

Defensive line

Both Illinois’ three-man front and Virginia’s four-man D-Line would like to get more pressure on the opposing quarterback than each unit did in its previous outings. The Illini have only one sack through two games, and UVa managed two in its victory against Richmond. Each of the team’s defensive coordinators know creating more problems in the opposing backfield begins with the play of the defensive line. Illinois’ group is headlined by defensive end Jer’Zhan Newton, who has the team’s one sack, and UVa’s is led by defensive end Kam Butler. He had three tackles last week. The Cavaliers are a little deeper, though, and have used more defensive linemen in their rotation than Illinois has. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

UVa’s Josh Ahern — after sitting out the first half due to a suspension for targeting in last year’s season finale — made a drastic difference in the second half of the Hoos’ win last Saturday. Richmond managed just 4.1 yards per carry with Ahern on the field over the final 30 minutes compared to 5.5 yards per rush during the opening half when Ahern was on the sideline. His pairing with Cavaliers leading tackler Nick Jackson give them two trusted backers in the middle of the defense. Illinois’ Isaac Darkangelo has 10 tackles. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

Given the experience of Illinois safeties Jartavious Martin and Sydney Brown as well as cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the Illini have to feel confident in the group. Those three started alongside each other last year, so three-fourths of Illinois’ secondary understands exactly how to communicate with one another and play well together, and they’ll need that when facing UVa’s strong core of receivers. UVa’s secondary had a dazzling debut in coordinator John Rudzinski’s defense. The unit didn’t allow a pass play longer than 17 yards, and Richmond averaged only 4.7 yards per catch, which means whenever the ball was caught, the Cavaliers’ defensive backs, generally, tackled well. Cornerback Fentrell Cypress II had three pass breakups last week. Edge: Illinois

Special teams

Cavaliers punter Daniel Sparks, a Minnesota transfer, had two of his three punts travel 50 yards or more and he landed one of those kicks at the opponent’s 3-yard line a week ago. He’s having an impact, and already proved he can flip field position when needed. Illinois punter Hugh Robertson has landed three of his eight punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Edge: Push