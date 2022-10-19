Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Georgia Tech

A look at who has the edge in Thursday's ACC Coastal Division tilt between Virginia and Georgia Tech.

Quarterbacks

Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong needs only one touchdown pass to become the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown throws. That would’ve come easy for the left-handed signal-caller a year ago, but he and the rest of the Cavaliers’ offense have had their struggles in the adjustment to playing in a more balanced system. The good news for Armstrong is he’s coming off a game in which he connected with Dontayvion Wicks for a 40-yard TD. Maybe, the Hoos can build off that long TD for more this week. Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims has rushed for at least 81 yards and thrown for at least 102 yards in each of the past two games. He hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2. Edge: Georgia Tech

Running backs

The combination of Hassan Hall, Dontae Smith and Dylan McDuffie provides the Yellow Jackets with three proven college running backs. Hall, a transfer from Louisville, is averaging 5.4 yards per carry and had a breakout effort with 157 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Pittsburgh. McDuffie, a Buffalo transfer who the Cavaliers recruited and pursued this past offseason while in the transfer portal, had an 1,000-yard campaign last year. Smith had a three-touchdown game earlier this fall. The Hoos aren’t as deep and rely mostly on starter Perris Jones, who has been steady while tallying 5 yards per rush. Edge: Georgia Tech

Receivers/tight ends

UVa throws the ball more frequently than Georgia Tech does, and part of the reason why is because the Cavaliers have excellent talent at wide receiver. In spite of the group being inconsistent and dealing with more drops this season than the last few, the Hoos still trust Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and company to make plays. Emerging tight end Sackett Wood Jr. had three receptions against Louisville and, perhaps, factors into the game plan this week as well. Georgia Tech’s Nate McCollum leads his team with 29 catches, and E.J. Jenkins’ 14.5 yards per catch makes him a down-the-field threat. Jenkins, a Fredericksburg native who began his career at FCS St. Francis (Pa.), has two touchdowns this fall. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

UVa coach Tony Elliott said one of the traits that’s impressed him regarding this Georgia Tech team is the cohesion of its offensive line. The group features right tackle Jordan Williams, who has logged 23 career starts, including 10 straight, as well as Alabama transfer left guard Pierce Quick. Elliott said he can see the unit’s development, and he’s hoping that’s something the Cavaliers can do with their O-Line throughout the second half of the season. Breaking in a new starting five has forced UVa to go through growing pains on offense this fall. The Hoos have allowed Armstrong to be sacked 20 times. Edge: Georgia Tech

Defensive line

All of a sudden, UVa’s disruptive defensive line wasn’t the same against Louisville, so Thursday’s tilt with Georgia Tech gives them the opportunity to prove their lack of production versus the Cardinals was a fluke. UVa created 30 tackles for loss and 15 sacks — with Georgia Tech transfer defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.’s 4.5 TFLs and four sacks pacing the Cavaliers — through the first five games, but they had no TFLs or sacks against Louisville. Georgia Tech has registered at least five TFLs in every game. Defensive end Keion White has four sacks and 5.5 TFLs. Edge: Georgia Tech

Linebackers

Both the Cavaliers’ defense and the Yellow Jackets’ defense are led by their respective marquee linebackers. Virginia’s Nick Jackson, an Atlanta native, and Georgia Tech’s Ayinde Eley, a second-year Maryland transfer, are two of the country’s top tacklers. Jackson’s 10.3 tackles per game are the 13th most in the FBS and Eley’s 10.8 tackles per game are seventh most nationally. They are leaders for each of their units, too, and the two defenses run through those players. Edge: Push

Secondary

UVa’s steady secondary contributions is something the Cavaliers should really feel good about. Cornerback Anthony Johnson leads the team with two interceptions while safety Jonas Sanker’s 45 tackles are second on the team only behind Jackson. Johnson and fellow cornerback Fentrell Cypress II’s seven pass breakups apiece tie them for the third most in the ACC. Georgia Tech hasn’t gotten the same production from its secondary, which has given up 18 passing plays of 20 yards or more this fall. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Virginia has had glaring issues on special teams throughout its first six games, and usually has had one or two major gaffes in games in third phase to give its opponent a big-time boost of momentum. Until the Cavaliers show they won’t do that, the edge has to go to the opponent. Edge: Georgia Tech