Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Florida State

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's ACC tilt between Virginia and Florida State.

Quarterbacks

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis possesses elite athleticism, and he’s a threat to take off every play. Brennan Armstrong is the best quarterback in this game, though. UVa’s starter is limiting turnovers and running the offense efficiently. He posted more than 400 total yards in the win over Abilene Christian. Edge, Virginia.

Running backs

Neither squad boasts a game-changing running back. Shane Simpson is emerging as a dynamic threat for UVa to go with Wayne Taulapapa and Ronnie Walker Jr. For Florida State, Jashaun Corbin is a reliable option who performed well two weeks ago against N.C. State. Edge, Push.

Receivers/tight ends