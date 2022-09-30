Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Duke

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's ACC tilt between Virginia and Duke.

Quarterbacks

Veteran Cavaliers signal-caller Brennan Armstrong was as good as he’s been all season while leading a go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter at Syracuse and delivering a do-or-die game-tying touchdown pass to wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. Armstrong is still figuring out how to operate within UVa’s new offense. His completion percentage is down and so are his passing yards, but he does have a positive to build off of. Duke QB Riley Leonard has played solidly to this point as his 71.2% completion rate leads the ACC. He also has a 6-to-2 touchdown-to-inception ratio and is a legitimate threat in the running game. Armstrong has proven history that he can turn things around, but Leonard is playing really well currently. Edge: Push

Running backs

At times UVa deploys a running back-by-committee approach and other times, it rides the hot hand. And last week, starter Perris Jones was excellent while forcing the Cavaliers’ coaching staff to keep him on the field. He had a 28-yard run in the fourth quarter and finished with 87 rushing yards and a touchdown. Backup Mike Hollins stays involved some, too, but it’s not the like how Duke divides its reps at the position. Jaylen Coleman (39 attempts, 211 yards, 5.4 per rush, four touchdowns) and Jordan Waters (38 attempts, 218 yards, 5.7 per rush, three touchdowns) have nearly identical stats, showing the two-man tandem has worked for the Blue Devils. Edge: Duke

Receivers/tight ends

Of all the Cavaliers’ accomplished wide receivers, Keytaon Thompson is having the best season and OC Des Kitchings said he’s making it a point to get the ball in Thompson’s hands. Thompson leads UVa in receptions (26) and receiving yards (290), and is becoming increasingly more comfortable in the offense. He’s a safety-net target for Armstrong, too. UVa just needs to get its other big-play pass-catchers, Davis Jr. and Dontayvion Wicks, on the same path as Thompson. For Duke, Jordan Moore’s three receiving touchdowns top the team. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

The Blue Devils’ offensive front, anchored by senior center Jacob Monk, is a formidable group. Monk’s start Saturday will be the 40th of his career and next to him at left guard, Maurice McIntyre has played in 39 contests and started 18. As a unit, Duke’s O-Line has protected Leonard well while yielding only four sacks through the team’s first four games and pushed the line of scrimmage forward for the Blue Devils to be averaging 5.4 yards per rush. The Cavaliers’ group is experiencing a change in one starter for the second time in three weeks. Center Jestus Johnson III is set to replace Ty Furnish at the position. The other change came against Old Dominion in Week 3 when Jonathan Leech took the starting tackle job. Edge: Duke

Defensive line

Virginia’s defensive line keeps getting better as the season progresses and as it plays more and more together. End Chico Bennett Jr.’s four sacks (one per game) are tied for the 11th most in the country, and he’s complemented by both fellow end Kam Butler (two sacks, two forced fumbles) and defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (five tackles for loss, three sacks). It’s a physical and aggressive D-Line. Duke tackles Ja’Mion Franklin and DeWayne Carter give the Blue Devils two stout players on the interior of their front. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

Blue Devils linebacker Shaka Heyward has been rewarded for his decision to return to Duke for a fifth season. In new coach Mike Elko’s defense, Heyward has been impactful against the run and against the pass. He’s racked up 21 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and five pass breakups. Heyward and fellow linebacker Dorian Mausi provide the Blue Devils two trusted defenders in the middle of their defense. On the other hand, UVa will be without its best linebacker, Nick Jackson, for the first half because of the targeting penalty he incurred in the second half of last week’s loss at Syracuse. Edge: Duke

Secondary

UVa has to be thrilled about the production its gotten from young safeties Langston Long and Jonas Sanker in their first seasons as starters for the Hoos. They’re second and third on the team in tackles, and Sanker is creating turnovers, too. He has an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery to this point. Duke boasts more of a veteran secondary, led by safety Darius Joiner, a former FCS All-American at Western Illinois. Jaylen Stinson is reliable, too. Joiner is first on the team in tackles and Stinson is second. Edge: Push

Special teams

The Cavaliers’ special teams have been erratic through four weeks. UVa has missed field goals, allowed a long kickoff return and fumbled away a punt return that led to an opponent touchdown. But it’s also had great moments, like forcing a fumble with a big hit on the kickoff team, netting its own long kickoff return and getting consistent strong punting from punter Daniel Sparks. Duke hasn’t given up any long returns, though, and has the overall more consistent specials teams units. Edge: Duke