Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at Clemson

Offensive line

Left tackle Jackson Carman is a top-tier talent for the Tigers at left tackle. They also have experience at center and left guard. Virginia’s group controlled the line of scrimmage against Duke, and it starts three juniors and two seniors. It’s a narrow edge for Clemson. Edge, Clemson.

Defensive line

UVa’s defensive line isn’t dominant, but it’s solid. Mandy Alonso, Jowon Briggs and Richard Burney eat up blocks, allowing linebackers to come free into the backfield. Clemson’s Tyler Davis is a future pro at defensive tackle, and Justin Foster brings a strong pass rush off the edge. Edge, Clemson.

Linebackers

James Skalski headlines a good Clemson group, but it’s hard not to take Virginia in this matchup. Zane Zandier and Nick Jackson were all over the field last weekend, while Noah Taylor and Charles Snowden used their length to disrupt Duke. Virginia’s linebackers might be the best in the ACC. Edge, Virginia.

Secondary