Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at BYU

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's nonconference tilt between Virginia and BYU.

Quarterbacks

Brennan Armstrong enters the game as the nation’s leading passer (3,220 yards) and could break Virginia’s single-season passing record with a strong performance against BYU. Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney have both seen time under center for the Cougars. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

Tyler Allgeier gives BYU a legitimate featured back. He is averaging over 100 yards rushing per game and has scored 11 touchdowns this season. Virginia’s leading rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has rushed for 258 yards this season. He is the only Cavalier with more than 200 rushing yards. Edge: BYU

Receivers/tight ends

Virginia has five wide receivers with more than 350 yards receiving. No other FBS team has four. Dontayvion Wicks had a monster game against Georgia Tech and is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards for the season. BYU has a solid receiving corps but it's not as deep as UVa's. Three Cougars have more than 400 yards receiving this season. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line