Matchup breakdowns: Virginia at BYU

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's nonconference tilt between Virginia and BYU.
Quarterbacks
Brennan Armstrong enters the game as the nation’s leading passer (3,220 yards) and could break Virginia’s single-season passing record with a strong performance against BYU. Jaren Hall and Baylor Romney have both seen time under center for the Cougars. Edge: Virginia
Running backs
Tyler Allgeier gives BYU a legitimate featured back. He is averaging over 100 yards rushing per game and has scored 11 touchdowns this season. Virginia’s leading rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has rushed for 258 yards this season. He is the only Cavalier with more than 200 rushing yards. Edge: BYU
Receivers/tight ends
Virginia has five wide receivers with more than 350 yards receiving. No other FBS team has four. Dontayvion Wicks had a monster game against Georgia Tech and is closing in on 1,000 receiving yards for the season. BYU has a solid receiving corps but it's not as deep as UVa's. Three Cougars have more than 400 yards receiving this season. Edge: Virginia
Offensive line
The Cougars have allowed just 12 sacks in eight games and their line has helped the BYU rushing attack rack up 163 yards per game. Virginia’s offensive line continues to give Brennan Armstrong enough time to make big plays. Edge: BYU
Defensive line
Neither team generates a ton of pressure with their front four. Virginia’s defense has registered just 12 sacks in eight games, while BYU has tallied 14. The Cougars brought down the quarterback twice in last week’s win over Washington State, while UVa had one sack against Georgia Tech. Edge: Push.
Linebackers
Virginia’s Nick Jackson ranks second in the ACC in total tackles with 70 and has four double-digit tackle games this season. Noah Taylor left the Georgia Tech game with an injury but is listed on this week’s depth chart. Ben Bywater (63 tackles, four tackles for loss) and Payton Wilgar (43 tackles, six tackles for loss) anchor the Cougars’ linebacker corps. Edge: Virginia
Secondary
The Cavaliers have been able to generate more turnovers recently. Three of Virginia’s five interceptions this season have come in the past two games. UVa safety Joey Blount has snagged an interception in each of the past two games and ranks second on the team in tackles. Malik Moore has grabbed three interceptions for the Cougars this season. Moore is one of six BYU players with a pick this season. Edge: BYU
Special teams
BYU’s Ryan Rehkow is currently ranked fourth in the nation in punting at 48.9 yards per punt and had a school-record 83-yard punt against Arizona State. Virginia kicker Brendan Farrell has made four-straight field goals and is 8-for-8 on field goals from inside 43 yards and is a perfect 19-for-19 on extra point tries this season. Virginia Punter Jacob Finn is averaging 45.6 yards per punt. Edge: Push