Matchup breakdowns: Richmond at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's season opener between Richmond and Virginia.

THE MATCHUPS

Quarterbacks

The two signal-callers enter their final college seasons with proven track records. UVa’s Brennan Armstrong sits second all-time in school history with his 6,824 career passing yards, and he threw for 4,449 yards to go along with 31 touchdowns last year. Spiders quarterback Reece Udinski, a transfer from Maryland who began his career at VMI, amassed 7,877 passing yards with the Keydets and he’s playing in the same offense now that he thrived in at VMI. Still, Armstrong is one of the top quarterbacks in the country and has the boost of working with an entire group of returning receivers. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

There is more significant experience in Richmond’s offensive backfield than within the Cavaliers’ group of running backs. Aaron Dykes is a two-time All-CAA choice and can hurt opposing defenses in varying ways. He rushed for 505 yards and six scores and hauled in 25 catches for 309 yards and four more touchdowns in 2021. Dykes and junior Savon Smith give UR two seasoned playmakers at the position whereas UVa will start fifth-year senior Perris Jones, who has logged only three carries in his career and had played defensive back out of necessity last season. Edge: Richmond

Receivers/tight ends

Both teams can showcase star pass-catchers. Virginia just has more of them. Dontayvion Wicks set a school single-season record with 1,203 receiving yards last fall and his 21.11 yards per catch was the fifth best rate in the FBS. In addition to Wicks, fellow receiver Keytaon Thompson led the Hoos with 78 receptions last year and slot receiver Billy Kemp IV has recorded a catch in 27 straight games, which is tied for the sixth-longest streak among active receivers in college football. For Richmond, Jakob Herres, an FCS All-American, is the subdivision’s active leader for career receiving yards and receptions. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

Virginia’s McKale Boley is slated to become the Cavaliers’ first freshman offensive tackle to start a season-opening game for the Hoos since D’Brickashaw Ferguson did it in 2002. Collectively, they are inexperienced up front. Boley is one of five new starters for them, but UVa coach Tony Elliott said he believes the group has made strides. Richmond has three O-Linemen with at least 16 career starts including fifth-year senior Joe More, who has 26 in his career. What’s tougher for Richmond in this contest is the task they face with slowing UVa’s deep defensive line whereas the Hoos’ offensive front is facing a youthful Richmond D-Line. Edge: Push

Defensive line

Four graduate transfers — Kam Butler, Paul Akere, Devontae Davis and Jack Camper — have boosted the outlook, depth and experience for UVa’s defensive line. The Cavaliers are likely to roll through a rotation of eight or nine D-Linemen on Saturday because of the transfer influx. Butler will start alongside returners Jahmeer Carter, Aaron Faumui and Chico Bennett Jr. On the other hand, Richmond, which had one of the top D-Lines in the FCS a year ago, is replacing its entire unit. The Spiders lost their best defensive lineman, Kobie Turner, who has transferred to Wake Forest for this year. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

Each side has a star in the middle of their respective defenses. Spiders junior Tristan Wheeler is a three-time All-CAA selection and recorded consecutive full seasons in which he’s posted at least 100 tackles. Cavaliers senior Nick Jackson led the ACC in tackles a year ago and has also logged back-to-back 100-tackle campaigns. They both set the foundation for their respective defenses. Wheeler has solid players next to him, too, in Wayne Galloway and Phil O’Connor. Jackson will be without his fellow starter Josh Ahern, who is suspended for the first half of the contest because of a targeting penalty he incurred in last year’s season finale. Edge: Push

Secondary

UVa lost three veterans of its secondary from last year’s team to the NFL, but the Cavaliers still have good experience in the defensive backfield led by senior cornerback Anthony Johnson and sixth-year senior field safety Darrius Bratton. Those two can be leaned on while the rest of a talented younger group finds its footing. Richmond corner Amir Hall was an FCS Freshman All-American in 2021 and safety Aaron Banks has played in 24 games in his career, but the rest of the Spiders’ secondary might be in awe of UVa’s wide receivers. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Last year, Virginia’s special teams ranked among the nation’s worst for punt-return yardage (5.53 yards per return), punt-return defense (9.81 yards allowed per return), kick-return yardage (15.85 yards per return) and kick-return defense (23.91 yards allowed per return), but with a new coordinator in Keith Gaither and a commitment to using offensive and defensive starters on those units, the Cavaliers should be improved and have more athleticism in those spots than Richmond does. Edge: Virginia