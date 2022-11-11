Matchup breakdowns: Pittsburgh at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC Coastal Division tilt between Pittsburgh and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Virginia senior signal-caller Brennan Armstrong should be confident heading into this clash with Pittsburgh. He elevated his play last week with a supporting cast of second-teamers around him to lead UVa in its most productive offensive showing against a conference foe this year. And part of that is because he’s understanding when to get rid of the ball, when to take off and how to avoid sacks. His 64 rushing yards last week marked the third time in as many games that he’s run for at least that many yards. His completion percentage is up over the last four games (58%) compared to the first five (51%) as well. Pitt’s Kedon Slovis, a USC transfer, isn’t asked to impact the game like Armstrong is required to. Slovis has thrown for five touchdowns and six interceptions this fall. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

Despite Pitt’s 5-4 record, Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda probably deserves more consideration for ACC Player of the Year and, perhaps, even some Heisman Trophy votes for the campaign he’s having. Abanikanda is the FBS leader for all-purpose yards (177.88 yards per game) and has logged six 100-yard rushing performances this season. His 17 total touchdowns and 16 rushing scores are tied with Michigan’s Blake Corum for most nationally. Abanikanda’s fellow running back Rodney Hammond Jr. can play, too, having racked up 124 yards and a TD against Syracuse last week. The Cavaliers could use up to four backs — Mike Hollins, Xavier Brown, Ronnie Walker Jr. and Perris Jones — but no member of that quartet has proven to be as dynamic as Abanikanda or Hammond. Edge: Pittsburgh

Receivers/tight ends

This positional matchup will really depend on who is available for the Cavaliers with starting wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr. all listed as day-to-day. UVa coach Tony Elliott said Thompson is closest to returning as Wicks (bone bruise) and Davis (concussion protocol) work to get back. If any of the three can’t play, expect increased opportunity for freshman wide receiver JR Wilson and the Cavaliers to feature more of tight end Sackett Wood Jr. in the passing game. For Pittsburgh, veteran wide receiver Jared Wayne is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games, while Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield has fit in well and has 36 catches for 348 yards this fall after his Freshman All-American year with the Zips in 2021. Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew can’t be forgotten about either, with two touchdown grabs this season. Edge: Push

Offensive line

UVa’s offensive line continues to improve, but the Panthers have a major advantage because of their experience. Pitt’s five starting O-Linemen — Matthew Goncalve, Marcus Minor, Jake Kradel, Blake Zubovic and Gabe Houy — enter with a combined 134 career starts. The Cavaliers’ expected starting front — Logan Taylor, Noah Josey, Ty Furnish, Derek Devine and Jonathan Leech — have combined for 38 starts, which are fewer than Minor’s 39 career starts alone. Pitt’s group paves the way for Abanikanda and Hammond to run powerfully. Edge: Pittsburgh

Defensive line

These two groups are two of the better defensive lines not only in the ACC, but in all of college football. The Panthers are anchored by defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, a likely early-round NFL Draft pick come springtime. He’s a Bednarik Award semifinalist and has 10.5 tackles for loss to go along with four sacks this fall. Kancey is flanked by a pair of disruptive senior defensive ends in Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre, who have combined for 48 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks in their careers. UVa defensive end Chico Bennett Jr. and Aaron Faumui have had strong seasons each for the Hoos, with Bennett up to 7.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks and Faumui having registered 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Edge: Pittsburgh, slightly

Linebackers

Cavaliers senior linebacker Nick Jackson is on the brink of reaching 100 tackles for the third straight season. He enters the tilt with 93 on the year and has had at least eight tackles in every game he’s played in this season. He’s the rock in the middle of UVa’s defense, but sophomore James Jackson has emerged as the team’s future at the position. James Jackson’s 11 tackles last Saturday against North Carolina were a team high. Pitt’s SirVocea Dennis is a Butkus Award semifinalist with 66 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss. He’s playing well, but UVa’s two linebackers are playing at a high level that the Panthers cannot match. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

The group that’s improved most for Virginia from last year to this fall is its secondary with corners Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II as well as safeties Antonio Clary, Coen King and Jonas Sanker having all provided standout moments throughout the season. The five are looking for a more-typical performance after star UNC receiver Josh Downs had 15 receptions for 166 receiving yards and a touchdown last week while becoming just the third receiver to catch for more than 100 yards against UVa this season. Pitt has some older players in its secondary with safety Erick Hallett, the MVP of last year’s ACC championship game for his two interceptions, anchoring the group. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Virginia witnessed last season how Pitt can change the game with its special teams. Abanikanda had a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD against the Hoos last year, and Panthers special teams coordinator Andre Powell, a former UVa assistant, is well known in the coaching industry for his special teams acumen. The Cavaliers’ special teams have been a liability throughout the fall, so this should be an area of concern for UVa. Edge: Pittsburgh