Matchup breakdowns: Old Dominion at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's matchup between Virginia and Old Dominion.

THE MATCHUPS

Quarterbacks

Virginia senior Brennan Armstrong has gotten off to a sluggish start with a 2-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 52.3% completion rate. But the track record for Armstrong to turn it around is there, given his record-setting 2021 campaign and athletic ability. The Cavaliers must protect him better, and if they do, he should return to usual form. Old Dominion’s Hayden Wolff has been excellent since the fourth quarter of the Monarchs’ opening win over Virginia Tech. He’ll be challenged by a disruptive UVa defensive line, though. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

The Monarchs have a true lead back in junior Blake Watson, who rushed for 1,112 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He’s not rushing at the same rate he did last fall, but still is impactful and had the game-winning touchdown in their upset of the Hokies. This position matchup evens, though, because of each sides’ depth. ODU doesn’t have a running back with more than eight carries behind Watson. UVa starter Perris Jones at least has backups — Mike Hollins and Xavier Brown — who have regularly touched the ball. Edge: Push

Receivers/tight ends

Both teams have top-notch pass-catching talent to showcase in this contest. The nation’s leader in receiving yards, Ali Jennings (13 catches, 322 yards, three touchdowns), is Old Dominion’s top target. And if the Cavaliers decide to gear their defense to slow Jennings, it’s likely ODU tight end Zack Kuntz, a likely NFL Draft pick come springtime, hurts the Hoos. When UVa has the ball, wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Keytaon Thompson and Lavel Davis Jr. are all capable of separating for long touchdowns. It has more big-play threats than ODU does, and slot man Billy Kemp IV has been dependable throughout his career, too, in spite of his streak of consecutive games with a catch ending at 28 last week. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

Both the Cavaliers’ and the Monarchs’ O-Lines have struggled. ODU has allowed its quarterback to be sacked five times and Virginia has had its quarterback sacked six times. The Monarchs have only averaged 2.1 yards per rush behind their front while the Cavaliers have carried for a much better 4.2 yards per carry running behind their offensive line. Each offensive line seeks improvement this week. Edge: Push

Defensive line

UVa’s defensive front showed last Saturday its capability of getting to the opposing quarterback. Defensive ends Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. each tallied a sack, and there’s confidence brewing among the group that those takedowns are just the start of the pressure the Cavaliers can apply on the signal-caller given their increasing comfort in coordinator John Rudzinski’s system and solid depth on the D-Line. For ODU, defensive end Marcus Haynes is tough to block, and defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. had two tackles for loss a week ago. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

The Virginia duo of Nick Jackson and Josh Ahern allow the Cavaliers to have two trusted backers in the middle of their defense, while ODU’s Jason Henderson is building off the Pro Football Focus Freshman All-American honors he earned a year ago. Henderson tops the Monarchs with 31 total tackles and Jackson leads UVa with 23 tackles. Both players are reliable tacklers, and Ahern, with his nine tackles and a sack, push the Hoos ahead here. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

Three of UVa’s defensive backs — cornerback Anthony Johnson, cornerback Fentrell Cypress II and safety Langston Long — have a takeaway this season, and those three are part of a secondary, joined by safeties Antonio Clary and Jonas Sanker, starting to believe in itself. The group is playing aggressively and making plays, which is a major upgrade since last season. Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III, at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is so talented he could play for any school in the country, according to Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Old Dominion has already blocked two point-after attempts and the Monarchs proved last season in coach Ricky Rahne’s first at the helm that they can score on special teams, too. They returned two kicks for touchdowns last year. UVa’s special teams have been a work in progress. The Cavaliers have fumbled a punt return, missed a field goal and missed an extra-point try this season. Edge: Old Dominion