Matchup breakdowns: North Carolina at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC Coastal Division tilt between Virginia and North Carolina.

Quarterbacks

Each of these quarterbacks entered 2022 with very different expectations. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong was tabbed to be one of the ACC’s best while North Carolina’s Drake Maye wasn’t named his team’s starter until few weeks into August. Two and a half months later, the freshman Maye is, perhaps, the frontrunner for ACC Offensive Player of the Year and likely to earn at least a few Heisman Trophy votes while Armstrong is slogging through his senior season. Carolina coach Mack Brown said Maye is the best freshman QB he’s coached since having Colt McCoy and Vince Young at Texas. Maye’s 29 passing touchdowns are tied for the most in the country — with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud — and his 2,671 passing yards are the fourth most in the FBS. Armstrong’s numbers are down from last year and he has a 6-to-9 touchdown-to-interception rate. Edge: North Carolina

Running backs

Neither team runs the ball particularly well. UVa doesn’t have enough consistency from its offensive line to do so and UNC has a throw-first offense. The two sides’ best run play might be a designed takeoff for either Armstrong or Maye. Both the Hoos and the Heels deploy a rotation of running backs. Senior Perris Jones starts each week for UVa, but likely won't play because of an ankle injury against the Heels. That means backup Mike Hollins and freshman Xavier Brown are likely to take the majority of reps. Hollins made his best play of the fall last week on a 64-yard reception that he did most of the work on. For UNC, freshman Omarion Hampton, sophomore Caleb Hood and sophomore Elijah Green all have earned touches. Maye is UNC’s leading rusher, but of the running backs, Hampton’s 44.7 rushing yards per game are the most. Edge: Push

Receivers/tight ends

The Tar Heels have big-play pass-catchers across their offense. At receiver, Josh Downs and Antoine Green are coming off a week in which both eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Green caught four passes of 20 yards or more against Pitt, and for the season, he and Maye have connected 10 times for passes of 20 yards or longer and five times for 50 yards or more. Downs can catch the long one, too, and tight end Kamari Morales has hauled in four touchdown grabs. He’s third on the team in that category only behind Green (6) and Downs (7). Wide receiver J.J. Jones and tight end Bryson Nesbit are trustworthy options for Maye as well. The Cavaliers’ set of receivers had campaigns last year that North Carolina is having now. But because there’s been some growing pains for the Hoos through their adjustments to a new offense, the statistics haven’t been there. More problematic, the group has made it tougher on themselves with detrimental drops. Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. dropped a would-be TD against Georgia Tech and tight end Grant Misch did the same last week against Miami. Dontayvion Wicks, a 2021 All-ACC first-teamer, racked up 99 receiving yards and a score against Georgia Tech, but only had one catch a week ago. Edge: North Carolina

Offensive line

The injury to Dartmouth transfer guard John Paul Flores has made the Cavaliers’ youthful offensive line less experienced with the Hoos having to sub sophomore Noah Josey into Flores’ spot. It’s been a one-step forward, two-steps back kind of year for UVa’s offensive front. The five protected Armstrong the best they have all year against Georgia Tech, not allowing the Yellow Jackets to register any sacks only to give up five to Miami last Saturday. For the season, Armstrong has been sacked 25 times, which is too often. On the other hand, Carolina has done a better job blocking for Maye. He’s been sacked 19 times. With upperclassmen anchoring its front, the Heels have the advantage here. Edge: North Carolina

Defensive line

UVa boasts a havoc-creating defensive line, and that position group has been a boon for the Hoos all fall. Defensive end Chico Bennett Jr.’s seven sacks are the most for any player in the ACC. Fellow end Kam Butler, a transfer from Miami (Ohio), combined with defensive tackle Aaron Faumui for a sack of Miami’s Jake Garcia in last Saturday’s game and that gave them three and four sacks respectively. Defensive tackle Jahmeer Carter has steadied the interior to keep opposing offensive linemen off of UVa’s linebackers. For North Carolina, the loss of edge player Noah Taylor, a UVa transfer, hurts the Heels considering he was their sacks and tackles for loss leader. Without Taylor, one UNC D-Lineman to watch is Kaimon Rucker, a sophomore with 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. Edge: Virginia

Linebackers

Nick Jackson’s 14 tackles last week earned him ACC Linebacker of the Week honors and gave the UVa senior a double-digit tackle effort for the 19th time in his career. He’s racked up 84 tackles to lead the ACC this fall and has shown no sign of slowing down. The Cavaliers’ James Jackson has emerged as the backer to start alongside Nick Jackson. James Jackson has 44 tackles this season. North Carolina’s Cedric Gray and Power Echols are its top two tacklers, becoming a reliable duo for the Heels. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

Virginia cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II continue to be tested by opposing quarterbacks and receivers. And to the pair’s credit, they’ve mostly aced their exams, given their combined 22 pass breakups on the season. Johnson’s two interceptions pace the team, but safeties Jonas Sanker, Antonio Clary and Coen King each have one. This past week against Miami, UVa yielded only one passing play of more than 13 yards — a 23-yard catch for Colbie Young. UNC’s secondary has given up more big passing plays than UVa has this season. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Carolina’s speed in the return game makes the Heels a threat to score on special teams. Josh Downs had a 23-yard punt return against Pittsburgh last week, and for his career, he averaged 10.3 yards per punt return. That’s a solid number. Overall, UNC has been okay on special teams, but for most of the year, UVa has been horrendous. Though, finishing last week’s four-overtime contest without a major gaffe in the third phase, was a stride for the Hoos. Edge: North Carolina