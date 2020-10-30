Matchup breakdowns: North Carolina at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between North Carolina and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

UVa coaches love Brennan Armstrong’s toughness and grit. The first-year starter returned to the Cavaliers’ starting lineup last week after suffering a concussion, and he played well. Sam Howell, however, might be the best ACC quarterback on a team other than Clemson. Edge, UNC.

Running backs

This matchup isn’t particularly close. There’s a chance Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. logs his first career carry for the Wahoos this weekend, but even his addition doesn’t bring the production of UVa’s running backs to that of what Javonte Williams and Michael Carter have done for UNC this fall. They’re both capable of rushing for 100 yards on any given Saturday. Edge, UNC.

Receivers/tight ends