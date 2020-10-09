Matchup breakdowns: N.C. State at Virginia

Offensive line

N.C. State’s group struggled against Virginia Tech, but has looked good in its other two contests. UVa’s group seems to have turned a corner since the middle of last season. The tiniest of edges goes to the Wahoos. Edge, Virginia.

Defensive line

Neither group is dominant, but Richard Burney has impressed for the Cavaliers through a pair of games. He notched a sack against Clemson. Edge, Virginia.

Linebackers

UVa’s Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier both rank in the top 10 nationally in tackles per game. They’re the top two tackles in the ACC, too. N.C. State’s Payton Wilson is a dynamic playmaker for the Wolfpack. With Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor off the edge, the Cavaliers hold a clear edge at the position. Edge, Virginia.

Secondary