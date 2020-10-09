Matchup breakdowns: N.C. State at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC matchup between N.C. State and Virginia.
Quarterbacks
Devin Leary torched a talented Pitt defense last week, throwing for 336 yards and four touchdowns. Brennan Armstrong amassed over 300 total yards against Clemson. These two quarterbacks aren’t national names, but Saturday features a superb matchup. Edge, Push.
Running backs
UVa’s lack of depth at the position remains a concern. Wayne Taulapapa looks steady through two weeks, and he’s capable of performing well against the Wolfpack. N.C. State, however, features a two-headed attack of Ricky Person Jr. and Zonovan Knight. The latter averages nearly seven yards per carry. Edge, N.C. State.
Receivers/tight ends
Emeka Emezie performed well last week for the Wolfpack, and Devin Carter is a challenging matchup. Tight end Cary Angeline has three touchdowns through three games. It’s close, but the emergence of Billy Kemp IV gives UVa the edge. Lavel Davis Jr. and Tony Poljan, the team’s two 6-foot-7 targets, and Terrell Jana pair perfectly with Kemp IV. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
N.C. State’s group struggled against Virginia Tech, but has looked good in its other two contests. UVa’s group seems to have turned a corner since the middle of last season. The tiniest of edges goes to the Wahoos. Edge, Virginia.
Defensive line
Neither group is dominant, but Richard Burney has impressed for the Cavaliers through a pair of games. He notched a sack against Clemson. Edge, Virginia.
Linebackers
UVa’s Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier both rank in the top 10 nationally in tackles per game. They’re the top two tackles in the ACC, too. N.C. State’s Payton Wilson is a dynamic playmaker for the Wolfpack. With Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor off the edge, the Cavaliers hold a clear edge at the position. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
N.C. State’s defense ranks last in the ACC in defensive passing efficiency. While the Cavaliers aren’t much better at No. 10, they faced Trevor Lawrence and Clemson in one of their two games. Against Duke, UVa’s defense forced five interceptions. Through a few weeks, the edge seems clearly in Virginia’s favor. Edge, Virginia.
Special teams
Neither team dominates in the special teams department, but the Wolfpack perform well in the kicking game and in kickoff coverage. Punt coverage needs to improve, but the team has looked solid on special teams. With a fumbled kickoff in Week 1 and a long kickoff returned allowed to Clemson last week, the Wahoos have work to do. Edge, N.C. State.
