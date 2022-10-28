Matchup breakdowns: Miami at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC Coastal Division tilt between Miami and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Given Miami signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke’s up-in-air status this week after getting hit hard on a sack and being knocked out of the Hurricanes’ loss last week to Duke, Virginia has a distinct advantage at the most important position on the field. Cavaliers QB Brennan Armstrong has registered a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in each of the last three games, and is gaining confidence to play well within UVa’s new system. His decision making in the passing game is improving, according to his coaches, and that helped him avoid being sacked at all in the Hoos’ win last week at Georgia Tech. If Van Dyke cannot take the field, the Hurricanes will turn to redshirt freshman Jake Garcia, who threw touchdowns in relief last week but also turned the ball over five times. Edge: Virginia

Running backs

Earlier this week, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis each said they need to find ways to get Ole Miss transfer running back Henry Parrish Jr. more touches. “He’s different,” Gattis said. Parrish leads Miami with 441 rushing yards while averaging 5 yards per carry. He’s scored four times on the ground and tallied two receiving touchdowns. The Canes rotate in Thad Franklin Jr. and Jaylan Knighton at running back, too, and their depth is superior to Virginia’s. The Cavaliers mostly use fifth-year senior starter Perris Jones, though, freshman Xavier Brown had more carries than Jones after Jones’ two fumbles last week. Edge: Miami

Receivers/tight ends

UVa’s receiving corps showed signs of improvement in the team’s win last Thursday. Dontayvion Wicks’ 44-yard reception for a TD was one of five catches of 20 or more yards that the Cavaliers recorded at Georgia Tech. Wicks added a 37-yard reception while Keytaon Thompson had catches for 31 yards and 22 yards, and Lavel Davis Jr. netted a 31-yard reception. That trio could be heating up at the right time, considering the Hurricanes’ defense has regularly given up long pass plays. Miami’s combination of receivers Colbie Young and Frank Ladson Jr. as well as tight end Will Mallory is a formidable bunch, too. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

The Cavaliers benefited last week from using two centers, three guards and three tackles in a rotation, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said, to keep the group fresh. The Hoos didn’t allow a sack and rushed for 155 yards, showing some steady improvements in their pass protection and the need to still clean up issues in the running game. For Miami, its coming off a performance in which its quarterbacks were sacked six times and the team only rushed the ball for 48 yards. To make matters worse, the Hurricanes might not return left tackle Zion Nelson for the rest of the year, Cristobal said. Nelson has missed the last four contests. Edge: Push

Defensive line

These defensive lines are two of the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia’s front is headlined by senior defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., a second-year transfer from Georgia Tech who earned his second ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor this year for his seven tackles and two sacks against his former team. The Hurricanes are led by West Virginia transfer Akheem Mesidor, who was the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week earlier this month for his eight tackles and 3.5 sacks against Virginia Tech. Others to know on UVa’s D-Line are Kam Butler, Jahmeer Carter and Aaron Faumui while names to know on Miami’s D-Line are Jahfari Harvey, Leonard Taylor III and Darrell Jackson Jr. The Cavaliers enter with 23 sacks, which are tied for the 11th most nationally, while the Hurricanes have 24 sacks, which are tied for the eighth most in the FBS. Edge: Push

Linebackers

The most accomplished linebacker on either side is UVa’s Nick Jackson, who comes off of a stellar eight-tackle, two-sack effort in the win in his hometown of Atlanta against Georgia Tech. His 70 tackles this season are the third most in the ACC and at this rate, he’s on pace to crack the 100-tackle mark for the third straight season. Josh Ahern and James Jackson are regular contributors at the position for the Hoos, also. Miami’s Corey Flagg Jr. tops the team with 37 tackles, a number that includes 9.5 tackles for loss. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

Virginia’s passing defense is the fourth best in the ACC, yielding only 202.6 yards through the air per game thanks in large part to its solid secondary. Cornerbacks Anthony Johnson and Fentrell Cypress II are the only pair of teammates in the country with at least nine pass breakups a piece. Johnson has two interceptions, too. On the other side, Miami allows big plays in the passing game, having given up four touchdown throws of 69 yards or more already this season. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

The Cavaliers’ special teams woes have been well-documented by now, and last week was no different. They missed two field goals, had a punt blocked and unfathomably decided to kneel down a kickoff return at the 3-yard line instead of fair catching the kick. Those just add to a lengthy list that Hoos coach Tony Elliott is trying to get corrected. Miami has speed on its special teams and return man Key’Shawn Smith is the prime example. He has one kick-return TD to his name this fall. Edge: Miami