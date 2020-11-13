Matchup breakdowns: Louisville at Virginia

Offensive line

Virginia’s group is playing some of its best football of the season. Even though the Cardinals’ group leans on four upperclassmen, the Cavaliers earn an edge for their performance in recent weeks. UVa's line opens running lanes and protects its passer well. Edge, Virginia.

Defensive line

Richard Burney is out for the season for the Cavaliers. Louisville enters this weekend after its defensive line was the position group hit hardest by its COVID-19 outbreak. Both defensive lines may struggle Saturday, but we’ll give the tiny edge to the home team since it has done well to stop the run this fall. Edge, Virginia.

Linebackers

Dorian Etheridge and Monty Montgomery play exceptionally good football for the Cardinals. They’re both disruptive players. Virginia again earns a small edge, largely due to the recent production of Charles Snowden, who recorded four sacks in the win over North Carolina. Edge, Virginia.

Secondary