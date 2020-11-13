Matchup breakdowns: Louisville at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between Virginia and Louisville.
Quarterbacks
It’s a tight matchup. Brennan Armstrong and Malik Cunningham both run well and can put up solid passing numbers. Interceptions hurt both QBs, who have combined to throw 15 picks this season. Both quarterbacks possess plenty of talent but perform inconsistently at times. Neither side holds a clear advantage. Edge, Push.
Running backs
Ronnie Walker Jr. may finally make his UVa debut this weekend. Shane Simpson played very well against North Carolina, and Wayne Taulapapa gives Virginia a steady presence in the backfield. Javian Hawkins, however, is the best running back in this weekend’s game. Edge, Louisville.
Receivers/tight ends
The return of Lavel Davis Jr. gives Virginia its deep threat back. He averages 23 yards per reception. Terrell Jana, Tony Poljan and Billy Kemp IV give Armstrong reliable options all over the field. Louisville’s Tutu Atwell might be the most dynamic receiver in this game. His speed makes him a threat to score every time he touches the football. Depth at the position gives the Wahoos the nod. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
Virginia’s group is playing some of its best football of the season. Even though the Cardinals’ group leans on four upperclassmen, the Cavaliers earn an edge for their performance in recent weeks. UVa's line opens running lanes and protects its passer well. Edge, Virginia.
Defensive line
Richard Burney is out for the season for the Cavaliers. Louisville enters this weekend after its defensive line was the position group hit hardest by its COVID-19 outbreak. Both defensive lines may struggle Saturday, but we’ll give the tiny edge to the home team since it has done well to stop the run this fall. Edge, Virginia.
Linebackers
Dorian Etheridge and Monty Montgomery play exceptionally good football for the Cardinals. They’re both disruptive players. Virginia again earns a small edge, largely due to the recent production of Charles Snowden, who recorded four sacks in the win over North Carolina. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
Statistically speaking, UVa ranks worst in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game and passing efficiency defense. Louisville leads the conference in passing yards per game allowed, limiting opposing teams to 53.6% completion percentage and just 194.6 yards per game. Edge, Louisville.
Special teams
The special teams stats for both sides leave plenty to be desired. Both squads are mediocre in the return game, and both sides are 6-for-8 on field goals. It’s hard to love either side entering Saturday, and the edge may very well depend on the unit that happens to play better Saturday. Edge, Push.
