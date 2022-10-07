Matchup breakdowns: Louisville at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between Louisville and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Heading into the season, an encounter featuring signal-callers Malik Cunningham of Louisville and Brennan Armstrong of Virginia would’ve set up as one of the most intriguing QB matchups of the year considering they’re two proven veterans with track records of success. But five weeks into it, their respective teams are a combined 4-6 overall and 0-5 in the ACC, and each QB hasn’t been at their best this fall. Armstrong’s completion rate is down from 65.2% last year to 52% this year. He’s thrown for only four TDs, a mark he reached four times in single games last year. Cunningham exited last week’s loss to Boston College with an injury and is day-to-day, according to UL coach Scott Satterfield. Cunningham has a 3-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. What he’s still doing really well is running the ball, though, with 457 rushing yards and nine scores. If Cunningham cannot play, Satterfield will use backup Brock Domann. Edge: Louisville (if Cunningham plays)

Running backs

Hoos running back Perris Jones’ 314 rushing yards leads the team, and he’s been a steady performer to this point in the season. His touchdown reception last week at Duke was a bright spot for UVa, and his 5.4 yards per rush on the season is solid, but his number of rushing attempts have fluctuated. The more involved he is, typically, the better UVa has been this season. At times, the Cavaliers have worked backup Mike Hollins and freshman Xavier Brown into the rotation. Louisville’s backfield operates in a tandem with Tiyon Evans and Jawhar Jordan each carrying more than 40 times this year, but the team’s lead rusher is Cunningham. Evans and fellow running back Trevion Cooley are battling injuries, too. Edge: Virginia

Receivers/tight ends

FCS Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson has done well acclimating himself to the FBS level, and tops Louisville in receptions (22) and receiving yards (312). He’s a threat, but after Hudson the Cardinals are thin at the position. UVa has plenty of options with wide receivers Keytaon Thompson, Dontayvion Wicks and Lavel Davis Jr., but to this point, only Thompson has shown consistency in the Cavaliers’ new offense. He’s been the leader in targets, receptions and yards in each of the last three games for the Hoos. Since Louisville has been vulnerable to big plays in the pass game, Wicks and Davis could be poised for breakout efforts. Edge: Virginia

Offensive line

The Cardinals benefit from their experience up front. Left guard Caleb Chandler has appeared in 46 games dating back to the 2018 season, and he’s steady up front along with fellow multi-year starters Adonis Boone, the right guard, and left tackle Trevor Reid as well as Virginia Tech transfer center Bryan Hudson. The group protects Cunningham well and can create opportunities in the running game for the athletic quarterback. Virginia protected Armstrong as well as it has all season last Saturday at Duke, but the group is still young and Louisville’s odd defensive front could make communication problematic for UVa since its struggled against odd fronts at Illinois and at Syracuse earlier this year. Edge: Louisville

Defensive line

Both of these groups have quality pass rushers. The standout duo the Cardinals have compares well to the pair of edge threats the Cavaliers employ. Louisville’s YaYa Diaby and Yasir Abdullah have combined for six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss while UVa’s Kam Butler and Chico Bennett Jr. have teamed up for six sacks and eight tackles for loss. Each twosome is disruptive and poses problems for the opposing offensive line. The Cavaliers’ interior players are a tad more productive than Louisville’s, but this matchup is fairly even. Edge: Push

Linebackers

With and without linebacker Nick Jackson last Saturday, the Cavaliers were two different defenses. The veteran leader means plenty to the Hoos and while serving a first-half suspension because of a targeting penalty he picked up the week before at Syracuse, Duke jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the opening half. He returned to make 10 tackles over the final 30 minutes, but it was too late as the game was already in hand for the Blue Devils. With Jackson eligible to play the whole game again, UVa will be better off. The Cardinals’ Momo Sanogo is second on the team with 27 tackles. Edge: Virginia

Secondary

The Cavaliers’ defensive backfield had performed well this season until last week, when Duke quarterback Riley Leonard was able to complete 75% of his passes while finding open receivers. Giving UVa the benefit of the doubt based on its first four games and considering it’s gotten stout play from cornerback Anthony Johnson, who began his career at Louisville, the Cavaliers could bounce back. Johnson has 34 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass breakups and an interception. The Cardinals gave up multiple big-play TD passes last week at Boston College. Edge: Virginia

Special teams

Until UVa can prove it will not hurt its own chances with special teams woes and miscues, the advantage has to go to the opponent. Edge: Louisville