Matchup breakdowns: Illinois at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's nonconference game between Virginia and Illinois.

THE MATCHUPS

Quarterbacks

Brennan Armstrong seems to gain confidence with every snap. The second-year starter had Virginia's offense humming by the end of its Week 1 win. Brandon Peters’ status for the game is up in the air, leaving former Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski as the likely starter. He’s experienced, but not nearly as dynamic as Armstrong. Edge, UVa.

Running backs

Mike Epstein is out for Illinois, a tough blow to the team’s running back room. Reggie Love III, Jakari Norwood and Chase Brown give the team a few solid options, though. Virginia’s Wayne Taulapapa, Mike Hollins, Devin Darrington and Ronnie Walker Jr. ran well in Week 1 when given chances. They just weren’t given many chances, with the Cavaliers often choosing to rush backup quarterbacks instead. Edge, Push.

Receivers/tight ends