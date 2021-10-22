Matchup breakdowns: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Defensive line

Georgia Tech has 12 sacks and 35 tackles for loss in six games this season, but the bulk of those have come from linebackers and defensive backs. Virginia's defensive line has not generated a lot of sacks either, but it did help limit Duke's potent ground game to just 110 rushing yards in a shutout win last week. Edge, Virginia

Linebackers

This is a position of strength for both teams. UVa's Nick Jackson ranks first in the ACC in total tackles with 64, while Noah Taylor has racked up 51 tackles and three sacks. Georgia Tech's LB corps is anchored by Quez Jackson, who is averaging an ACC-best 10.2 tackles per game. Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas also rank in the top 10 in the conference in tackles. Edge, Push

Secondary

The Cavaliers came up with two interceptions in their shutout win over Duke and the secondary has been performing better as of late after struggling against UNC and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech has managed just three interceptions in six games. Edge, Virginia.

Special teams

Virginia's Jacob Finn ranks third in the ACC in punting average (45.3 yards per punt) and kicker Brendan Farrell has been solid since taking over the job. He went 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points in the win over Duke and broke the rock after the game. Brent Cimaglia is 7-for-10 on field goals this season for Georgia Tech, including a perfect 7-for-7 inside 40 yards. Neither team has had a ton of success in the return game. Edge, Virginia

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.