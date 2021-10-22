Matchup breakdowns: Georgia Tech at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday night's ACC Coastal Division tilt between Virginia and Georgia Tech.
Quarterbacks
Virginia's Brennan Armstrong leads the nation in passing yardage (2,824) and has been named the ACC quarterback of the week four times this season. Jeff Sims and Jordan Yates are both solid QBs for Georgia Tech, but the Cavaliers have a clear advantage here. Edge, Virginia.
Running backs
Both teams like to spread carries out to a variety of backs and often use the QB in the run game. Jahmyr Gibbs is a versatile threat for Georgia Tech who has more receiving yards (301) than he does rushing yards (279). Harvard grad transfer Devin Darrington was solid in UVa's win over Duke, finishing with 60 yards and one TD on just five carries. Edge, Push.
Receivers/tight ends
Virginia's fourth leading receiver, Ra'Shaun Henry, has 437 receiving yards this season. That is 59 yards more than Georgia Tech's leading receiver, Malachi Carter, who has 378. Enough said. Edge, Virginia.
Offensive line
The Cavaliers rank second-to-last in the ACC in rushing yards but the line is giving Brennan Armstrong enough time to put up historically good passing numbers. Georgia Tech ranks in the bottom half of the league in sacks allowed and total offense. The slightest of edges to the Cavaliers. Edge, Virginia.
Defensive line
Georgia Tech has 12 sacks and 35 tackles for loss in six games this season, but the bulk of those have come from linebackers and defensive backs. Virginia's defensive line has not generated a lot of sacks either, but it did help limit Duke's potent ground game to just 110 rushing yards in a shutout win last week. Edge, Virginia
Linebackers
This is a position of strength for both teams. UVa's Nick Jackson ranks first in the ACC in total tackles with 64, while Noah Taylor has racked up 51 tackles and three sacks. Georgia Tech's LB corps is anchored by Quez Jackson, who is averaging an ACC-best 10.2 tackles per game. Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas also rank in the top 10 in the conference in tackles. Edge, Push
Secondary
The Cavaliers came up with two interceptions in their shutout win over Duke and the secondary has been performing better as of late after struggling against UNC and Wake Forest. Georgia Tech has managed just three interceptions in six games. Edge, Virginia.
Special teams
Virginia's Jacob Finn ranks third in the ACC in punting average (45.3 yards per punt) and kicker Brendan Farrell has been solid since taking over the job. He went 2-for-2 on field goals and 5-for-5 on extra points in the win over Duke and broke the rock after the game. Brent Cimaglia is 7-for-10 on field goals this season for Georgia Tech, including a perfect 7-for-7 inside 40 yards. Neither team has had a ton of success in the return game. Edge, Virginia