Matchup breakdowns: Duke at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC Coastal Division matchup between Virginia and Duke.

Quarterbacks

Brennan Armstrong leads the country in passing yards with over 400 per game. He’s been fantastic for UVa, and he’s in a battle with Pitt’s Kenny Picket for All-ACC first team honors. Gunnar Holmberg averages nearly 270 passing yards per game, but UVa holds a clear edge. Edge, Virginia.

Running backs

Mike Hollins and Wayne Taulapapa give UVa capable options, but Duke’s Mataeo Durant might be the best running back in the ACC. He averages 131 rushing yards per game. Edge, Duke.

Receivers/tight ends

Four UVa players have more than 400 receiving yards this fall, and that group doesn’t even include standout tight end Jelani Woods. The team’s receiving options are fantastic, even if Dontayvion Wicks is unable to go after leaving last week’s game with an injury. Jalon Calhoun is a standout for Duke. Edge, Virginia.

Offensive line