Matchup breakdowns: Duke at Virginia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC football matchup between Duke and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

It’s been a rocky start to Chase Brice’s Duke career. The Clemson transfer is completing just over 50% of his passes, and he’s yet to throw a touchdown pass through two games. He does, however, have two interceptions. He reached the end zone rushing against Notre Dame. Brennan Armstrong, on the other hand, hasn’t yet started a game for UVa. Edge, Push.

Running backs

Deon Jackson leads Duke’s running backs. The senior is a team captain with an impressive blend of speed and size. The Blue Devils aren’t particularly deep at the position, much like UVa. The Cavaliers lean on Wayne Taulapapa, a junior, as their top back. Behind him sits Towson transfer Shane Simpson and sophomore Perris Jones. Despite limited depth, UVa’s options figure to produce behind a good offensive line. Edge, Virginia.

Receivers/tight ends