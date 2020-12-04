Matchup breakdowns: Boston College at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between Boston College and Virginia.
Quarterbacks
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is exceptional through the air, tossing 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He averages a shade over 250 passing yards per game. Brennan Armstrong is a more dynamic rusher, but he’s still catching up to Jurkovec as a pure passer. Both players deserve more love from casual ACC football fans. Edge, Push.
Running backs
David Bailey is a powerful running back for the Eagles. He averages four yards per carry and has 503 rushing yards on the year. Bailey has found the end zone seven times on the ground. The slight edge goes to UVa due to the increased production from Shane Simpson. The Towson transfer looks dynamic as a receiver and runner, and he complements Wayne Taulapapa’s bruising rushing style. Edge, Virginia.
Receivers/tight ends
For Virginia, depth steals the show. Terrell Jana and Billy Kemp IV are trustworthy receivers, while Lavel Davis Jr. and Ra’Shaun Henry are big-play machines. Tony Poljan gives Virginia an NFL prospect at the tight end position. Boston College counters with one of the top receivers in the ACC in Zay Flowers. Tight end Hunter Long gives Boston College an NFL prospect of its own at the position. Edge, Push.
Offensive line
Boston College is physical up front, and the Eagles manhandled Louisville at times in their latest victory. UVa boasts an experienced group playing its best since Bronco Mendenhall arrived in Charlottesville. Boston College holds the slimmest of edges. Edge, Boston College.
Defensive line
Neither team sports a dominant defensive front, but Boston College possesses slightly better depth entering this game. Virginia lost defensive tackle Jowon Briggs to transfer, and defensive end Richard Burney is out for the season with a health issue. Edge, Boston College.
Linebackers
Even without Charles Snowden, the Cavaliers’ linebacker group dominates opponents. Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier are tackling machines, and Noah Taylor is a versatile weapon at outside linebacker. Matt Gahm should fill in well for the injured Snowden. Edge, Virginia.
Secondary
Brandon Sebastian does well to get his hands on the football for Boston College, and Josh Deberry is a young playmaker in the secondary. UVa’s group remains banged up with Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson battling injuries at the safety position. Edge, Boston College.
Special teams
BC struggles in the return game, ranking toward the bottom of the conference. UVa’s willingness to work in the occasional fake punt or field goal is worth noting ahead of what’s expected to be a close game. Edge, Virginia.
