Matchup breakdowns: Boston College at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's ACC tilt between Boston College and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec is exceptional through the air, tossing 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He averages a shade over 250 passing yards per game. Brennan Armstrong is a more dynamic rusher, but he’s still catching up to Jurkovec as a pure passer. Both players deserve more love from casual ACC football fans. Edge, Push.

Running backs

David Bailey is a powerful running back for the Eagles. He averages four yards per carry and has 503 rushing yards on the year. Bailey has found the end zone seven times on the ground. The slight edge goes to UVa due to the increased production from Shane Simpson. The Towson transfer looks dynamic as a receiver and runner, and he complements Wayne Taulapapa’s bruising rushing style. Edge, Virginia.

Receivers/tight ends