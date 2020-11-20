Matchup breakdowns: Abilene Christian at Virginia

A look at who has the edge in Saturday's nonconference tilt between Abilene Christian and Virginia.

Quarterbacks

Peyton Mansell gives Abilene Christian a reliable option at quarterback, and he hasn’t thrown in an interception in his two most recent games. Brennan Armstrong, however, earns the edge after a string of solid performances for Virginia. As Armstrong improves, the Cavaliers rack up victories. Edge, Virginia.

Running backs

Abilene Christian fans should be excited about freshman Jermiah Dobbins. He’s effective when he earns touches, and he could develop into a top FCS running back in future years. Virginia earns the edge in part due to FCS transfer Shane Simpson, who added 50 rushing yards against Louisville on 12 carries. Indiana transfer Ronnie Walker Jr. also joined the mix last weekend, rushing for 20 yards on his first five carries as a Cavalier. Edge, Virginia.

Receivers/tight ends