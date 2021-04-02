Mataya's big afternoon propels Boston College past Virginia softball team

In the fourth inning, Boston College loaded the bases with no outs on three walks by UVa starting pitcher Mikayla Houge. The freshman, who was solid in the first three frames, was relieved by sophomore Mackenzie Wooten. The reliever worked her way out of the jam, albeit with a bit of controversy.

With one out and the bases loaded, Wooten appeared to hit junior Gianna Boccagno. Instead, the home plate umpire ruled that Boccagno leaned into the pitch. BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug argued the call for a minute or two, exasperated by the ruling.

Wooten escaped the jam with a strikeout and groundout as Kvilhaug shared a final comment of displeasure to the umpire on her way back to the dugout.

Fortunately for the Eagles, a crucial call later would go their way.

After tying the game in the fifth, BC seemed liked it went down 1-2-3 in the sixth inning. Boccagno struck out for the final out, but ran to first as the pitch was in the dirt. The throw bounced to junior first baseman Tori Gilbert. She seemed to corral the ball after a bit of a juggle, but the first base umpire ruled that Gilbert never controlled the ball, resulting in an error.