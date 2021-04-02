Mataya's big afternoon propels Boston College past Virginia softball team

The Virginia softball team did well to slow down Boston College’s Ellie Mataya in Thursday’s doubleheader. On Friday, the most potent hitter in BC’s lineup wasn’t so easy to stop.
Mataya, a junior outfielder from Burke, Virginia, went 3-for-4 and hit the go-ahead, two-run single in the top of the sixth inning in Boston College’s 3-1 victory over the Cavaliers at Palmer Park.
The Wahoos held Mataya to a 1-for-5 showing in Thursday’s doubleheader, which saw UVa win 1-0 and 9-0. The Cavaliers didn’t find that level of success Friday against the only player on Boston College’s team hitting above .300 this spring.
“The game comes down to execution for a full seven innings and we lost today because we did not execute well enough,” UVa head coach Joanna Hardin said.
Virginia (10-18, 6-14 ACC) led Boston College (6-17, 2-10 ACC) early in Friday’s contest, closing in on a potential ACC series victory. The Cavaliers opened up a 1-0 lead after two innings on a solo home run to left field by redshirt junior catcher Ashley Jennings. She launched a fly ball toward left field in the bottom of the second, and the ball rode the wind — there was a strong breeze blowing out toward left field throughout the game — over the fence.
Unfortunately for UVa, that’s the only scoring it would get the rest of the afternoon. For a few innings, it seemed as if the one run might be enough.
In the fourth inning, Boston College loaded the bases with no outs on three walks by UVa starting pitcher Mikayla Houge. The freshman, who was solid in the first three frames, was relieved by sophomore Mackenzie Wooten. The reliever worked her way out of the jam, albeit with a bit of controversy.
With one out and the bases loaded, Wooten appeared to hit junior Gianna Boccagno. Instead, the home plate umpire ruled that Boccagno leaned into the pitch. BC head coach Amy Kvilhaug argued the call for a minute or two, exasperated by the ruling.
Wooten escaped the jam with a strikeout and groundout as Kvilhaug shared a final comment of displeasure to the umpire on her way back to the dugout.
Fortunately for the Eagles, a crucial call later would go their way.
After tying the game in the fifth, BC seemed liked it went down 1-2-3 in the sixth inning. Boccagno struck out for the final out, but ran to first as the pitch was in the dirt. The throw bounced to junior first baseman Tori Gilbert. She seemed to corral the ball after a bit of a juggle, but the first base umpire ruled that Gilbert never controlled the ball, resulting in an error.
Hardin argued the call, but there was no change after a brief umpire discussion. Boston College followed up the questionable call with a walk, bunt single and Mataya’s two-run, go-ahead single. The base hit sailed just into the outfield, but with the base runners moving on contact with two outs, it was enough to plate a pair of runs, giving BC a 3-1 lead.
“An error and a walk with two outs in the sixth inning turned into two runs and that was all that Boston College needed,” Hardin said.
UVa’s head coach was disappointed in her team’s execution in the top half of the sixth, and she was always dismayed by the umpires. She continued to discuss the call at first base with umpires in the middle of the sixth.
Hardin’s team shook off the poor sixth inning to make a valiant final push against junior pitcher Susannah Anderson, putting runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh. A flyout and groundout ended the threat, giving Anderson and the Eagles a 3-1 victory.
UVa hosts Boston College on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the series finale.
“Fortunately, we get another opportunity to win the series Saturday afternoon,” Hardin said. “I would expect our team to come out hungry to win.”