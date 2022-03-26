Mary Blake cherishes the bonds she's built during her distinguished career at STAB

With more than 600 victories to her credit at St. Anne’s-Belfield, Mary Blake has an established reputation as an elite lacrosse and field hockey coach in Central Virginia.

Even with all that success on the field, it is Blake’s relationship with her players, as well as the school itself, that she has treasured the most.

“My most memorable moments are so many, but I have to say the one that always stands out is the relationship I had and have with my players," Blake said. "They kept me wanting to come back for 32 years.”

Blake went to work at STAB in 1987 as a physical education teacher. The job also included coaching field hockey in the fall and lacrosse in the spring.

“When I first arrived, I thought I would stay 3-5 years, and then test the collegiate level,” Blake said. “I had no idea I would be here 35 years later. I did not think I would still be at St. Anne’s-Belfield. I stayed because of the players. The relationship I had, and still have, with so many players is what kept me coming back year after year.”

Blake's list of coaching accomplishments is lengthy.

She posted 444 victories in 32 seasons in charge of the STAB girls lacrosse program. The Saints won 15 Dogwood titles and 14 League of Independent Schools championships and appeared in 28 conference finals. In addition, Blake helped produce more than 20 lacrosse All-Americans.

On top of winning 80% of her games, Blake guided STAB to Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state championships in 2009, 2010 and 2011. She has been named VISAA Lacrosse Coach of the Year 12 times and was inducted into the Virginia Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2003. In 2016, she was named U.S. Lacrosse Coach of the Year.

"It's hard to put into words what Mary means to STAB lacrosse," current STAB girls lacrosse coach Carrington King said. "Her dedication and leadership over more than three decades is truly remarkable. She has mentored and left her mark on literally hundreds of girls and coaches and imparted life lessons that each of them will carry forever. The wins and titles speak for themselves, but Mary's focus was always the girls and molding them into the best teammates they could be.

"She has set the bar very high."

Blake also enjoyed a lot of success as a field hockey coach. In 15 seasons under Blake's guidance, STAB won 164 games and six LIS championships.

In addition to all of the wins and championships, some of Blake's fondest life memories have occurred at STAB. She met her husband, John, at STAB and was actually married by the Head of the School, Dr. George Conway. One of her sons, Patrick, was baptized by Conway.

That feeling of family carried over to the teams she coached.

"I remember the bus rides, team wins, team losses, trips to Florida, trips to Bermuda, coaching with my husband, my son Hunter being our team manager. Getting engaged and telling the team. Having several parents help me plan my wedding," Blake said. "...This has been such a special place for me. The love and support from players, assistant coaches, faculty and the administration was unbelievable. I raised a family and coached some outstanding athletes. Can’t get more special than that. This is truly a special place.”

Even with all the success and fond memories, Blake admits that coaching is a labor of love.

“Being a coach is a grind, a commitment, a passion, rewarding and life-changing,” she said. “I loved coaching at a high level and at a great school. The commitment was easy because I had so many great players, assistant coaches, parents and administration to work with. I can remember thinking to myself, ‘Wow, I am getting paid for something I love so much, this isn’t a job, this is a blessing and privilege.’ When you feel that way, you know it is something special. I have absolutely loved being the varsity girls lacrosse coach at St. Anne’s-Belfield.”

In addition to coaching, Blake has served in a variety of other important roles in her time at STAB, including being the assistant athletic director and girls athletic director for the Saints.

“I feel very good about what I have brought to the school and lacrosse program.” Blake said. “I do not think you hold that many roles unless you’re doing something right.”

In August of 2019, Blake announced that she would step away from coaching, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to step aside was difficult.

“Stepping away was something I had been thinking about for a couple of years prior to actually stepping away,” Blake said. “When I started feeling like I was not giving the players as much as I thought they deserved. It was certainly a tough decision when you step away from something you love and have been doing for 32 years.”

During the pandemic, Blake filled in as interim athletic director prior to the arrival of current athletic director Seth Kushkin. She is now enjoying her new role as the program’s full-time associate athletic director.

“This job is so rewarding and one in which I can mentor coaches, new and veterans,” she said. “I sit on the VISAA state lacrosse and field hockey committees and that allows me to give back to the two sports that have given me so much. This year, 2022, is actually the first year I have not coached any sports.”

Though she is no longer on the sidelines, Blake's impact is still felt throughout the STAB athletic department, something that King is appreciative of.

"Mary has and always will be a sounding board and support system for my staff and I," King said. "Of my goals going forward, for sure one of them is to make her proud and foster a culture that reflects Mary's passion for joyful competition, accountability, and respect for this amazing game."

The STAB athletic department will honor Blake’s years of service on April 2 prior to the Saints' girls lacrosse match against St. Catherine’s in Charlottesville.

“Mary has not only been an exceptional coach in her 35 years at STAB, but she has been a remarkable ambassador of all St.-Anne’s-Belfield’s athletes,” Kushkin said. “Through her coaching career, Mary has impacted the lives of so many young women. Our school, and the entire community, are all better having had Mary Blake lead our lacrosse program for three decades.”

When Blake first arrived at STAB, she thought it would be just a stepping stone in her journey. More than 30 years later, she is happy to still call the school home.

“I feel like St. Anne’s-Belfield and I have been a great fit," Blake said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.