Unless you spoke Spanish, you had no idea what seventh-seeded Maria Carle was shouting during her second-round match against wild card Yuliia Starodubtseva on Thursday.

But from the tone of her voice and body language, you knew she probably wasn’t commenting on the beautiful spring foliage encircling center court at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Carle had squandered six match-point chances, double-faulting on two of them. Closing out Starodubtseva just didn’t seem like it was going to be in the cards for the 23-year-old Argentine.

Starodubtseva, a Ukrainian who starred at Old Dominion University for head coach Dominic Manilla — the son of Boar’s Head Tournament Director Ron Manilla — seemed to be taking control of the match with a fearless, go-for-broke style that had fans on their feet.

However, Carle was able to steady herself, and moments later was able to capitalize on her seventh match point for a 6-2, 7-5 victory. The win, which took nearly 2 ½ hours, moved Carle into Friday’s quarterfinals of the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open.

“I was nervous, of course,” said Carle, during a post-match interview — in English. “When you have that many match points and you can’t close the match, it feels tight a little bit.

“But she was a great opponent. She hits really hard, and with a lot of pace and moves well. She was fighting hard.”

With rain in the forecast, Friday’s quarterfinals are expected to be played on the indoor courts at the Boar’s Head Sports Club beginning at noon.

Going from the Har-Tru clay surface to a hard court within the same tournament can sometimes be a daunting challenge, but the 162nd-ranked Carle — who played one year for the University of Georgia before turning pro — didn’t seem too concerned.

“I think I enjoy clay more because I grew up in Argentina and we have all the clay courts, but you have to adapt in tennis,” she said. “I like indoors as well because I played indoors in college and I’m kind of used to that.”

In other notable action from the $60,000 USTA pro-circuit event, top-seeded Diane Shnaider came back from a set down to defeat former world No. 44 Ann Li; and former UVa star Emma Navarro, the No. 3 seed, beat Maria Mateas, 6-4, 6-3.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches can be purchased at the door or on the Boar’s Head website. The event benefits The Haven, a multi-resource day shelter in Charlottesville that offers a welcoming, safe place for the homeless.

For all of the results and the daily schedule, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Women’s Open Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@Cville_USTA).