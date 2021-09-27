 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mamadi Diakite reuniting with Ty Jerome after being claimed off waivers by Thunder
0 comments
NBA

Mamadi Diakite reuniting with Ty Jerome after being claimed off waivers by Thunder

Diakite

Former Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite, second from right, was claimed off waivers by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

Mamadi Diakite and Ty Jerome won a national championship together at Virginia in 2019.

Now they will be teammates in the NBA.

The Thunder claimed Diakite off of waivers over the weekend, reuniting him with Jerome in Oklahoma City. Diakite was waived by the Milwaukee Bucks last week after playing sparingly for the team during its run to the NBA championship.

Diakite, who began last season on a two-way contract before earning a standard NBA contract with Milwaukee, appeared in 14 games, including one start, for the Bucks, averaging 3.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in those games.

Diakite also played in 12 G League games last season with the Lakeland Magic, averaging 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.08 blocks per game to earn All NBA G League first team honors.

He becomes teammates once again with Jerome, who had a solid first season in Oklahoma City after playing his rookie season with the Phoenix Suns. In 33 games last season, Jerome averaged 10.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Thunder while shooting 44.6 percent from the field.

Both Diakite and Jerome will have a chance to compete for minutes on a Thunder roster that features primarily younger players. Oklahoma City's training camp roster includes only three players with more than five years of NBA experience and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the team's leading scorer last season, is only 23 years old.

Diakite and Jerome will get their first chance to play in an NBA game together on Oct. 4, when Oklahoma City opens the preseason at home against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Eastern.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Week 4 ACC football power poll
Sports

Week 4 ACC football power poll

Clemson was able to stay atop this week's ACC football power poll despite looking vulnerable against Georgia Tech, while Virginia and Virginia Tech slip down the rankings after road losses.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert