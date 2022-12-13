Mallory scores 28 points, hits key free throw to help STAB boys basketball team knock off Miller

Last week, the St. Anne’s-Belfield boys basketball team delivered a statement win over Blue Ridge in a battle of two of the elite boys basketball programs in Central Virginia.

On Tuesday night, Coach Damin Altizer’s Saints exorcised some more demons with a 65-64 overtime victory over Miller School in Alumni Gym.

Chance Mallory scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and in overtime as the Saints earned their first win over the Mavericks since 2013.

“We knew they were going to hit big shots and we knew we were going to hit big shots, it was a matter of keeping our mindset,” Mallory said. “We knew that if they were going to hit, then we had to respond, and we responded well to get the win.”

The stakes were high early on as both teams took turns delivering haymakers while the lead changed hands numerous times for most of the first half.

Austin Ball opened the game with seven points as Miller (3-2) raced out to a 10-5 lead midway through the first quarter.

STAB (4-3) countered as Mallory poured in seven of his own to close the gap to 15-12 after one quarter of play.

Coach Jack Meriwether’s Mavericks went back to work in the second quarter. Ball had a nice drive for a dunk and then added a floater on the next possession to give Miller its largest lead, 22-14.

Mallory countered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Carter Lang scored on a jump hook in the lane to cap a 12-3 run that gave the Saints their first lead, 26-25, with 3:07 left in the first half.

“Going into the game, we knew this was going to be big,” Lang said. “This is our hometown rival. It’s going to be a game of passion, heart, well-coached on both sides, so we knew it was going to be a war, especially coming in to their place. We had to gut it out. Obviously a very close game, but a great win and it means a lot to us.”

The Mavericks went back ahead just before halftime when Ball turned a blocked 3-pointer at the defensive end into a corner trey of his own to give Miller a 30-27 lead at intermission.

After plenty of offense in the first half, defense ruled the roost in the second half as both teams locked in on their opposition. Jordan Horne made his presence felt in the third quarter as he scored eight points, including a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to give Miller a 41-37 lead with eight minutes left.

STAB did not go away quietly.

Desmond Roberts drained a corner trey and Austin Williford converted a nice drive at the rim with 1:35 left to tie the game at 53-53. Williford struck again with a trey from the left corner to give the Saints a 56-53 lead with 90 seconds to play, then Miller's Eli DeLaurier tied it on the next possession with a 3-pointer from the top of the key to send the game to overtime.

In the extra session, Jackson Rose and Jaylen Dyer each scored from distance and Horne added a floater in the lane to give the Mavericks a 64-63 lead with 1:30 left

That set up Mallory for some late-game heroics.

The junior guard hit 1 of 2 from the line to tie the game with under a minute to play.

After a defensive stand, STAB elected to hold the ball for the final shot. With less than 10 seconds left, Mallory drove the sideline and drew a blocking foul with 1.9 seconds left, sending him to the free-throw line.

Mallory, who had struggled from the charity stripe on the evening, calmly stepped to the line and drained the first free throw to give STAB a one-point lead. After a timeout, Mallory missed the next shot on purpose and Miller’s last season desperation shot came up short as the Saints celebrated the win.

“My shot was short the whole time,” Mallory said. “I had to keep my head in the game. I was playing well and I just knew I couldn’t get down on myself and my time would come at the end.”

Mallory led all scorers with 28 points, including 11 points in fourth quarter and overtime, while Roberts tallied 13 points for STAB.

Austin Ball tallied 19 points to lead Miller. Jordan Horne added 14 points and DeLaurier added 11 more in the loss.

For Mallory, it was a perfect ending to a great win.

“Going into overtime, we had a chance to win, but we didn’t’ execute correctly,” Mallory said. “We knew that we weren’t going to lose this game. That was our mindset. We weren’t going to lose two times in a row. We knew we had to get them back for what they did to us last year and we just came in with that mindset and we got the win.”

Lang agreed.

“I love it,” he said. “My senior year too, I couldn’t ask for any other result. It’s awesome.”